Coco Gauff Breaks Silence on Coaching Split Just Days Before US Open: “Don’t Wanna Play”

Coco Gauff made a bold move just days before the 2025 US Open. She parted ways with coach Matt Daly, a grip specialist who walked her through wins at the Chinese Open, the WTA finals, and the 2025 French Open. In his stead, she brought Gavin MacMillan on board. Yes, he’s the same biomechanics expert who helped Aryna Sabalenka overcome her weak serve. But why did Gauff make such a hasty decision?

Ahead of the US Open, during a press conference, a reporter asked about her decision to split with Daly and hire MacMillan. Coco Gauff answered, “Yeah, it was a very sudden decision. Gavin became available, and I just felt, you know, this was the best for my game, at least. And I had to go with what I was feeling…” She acknowledged that Daly was a great coach and she loved working with him. However, her current focus is on her long-term game. Despite Daly’s guidance, her struggles with serves were still prominent. She made 320 doable faults in this season. And that’s where MacMillan swooped in. Gauff continued, “And you know, I’ve known Gavin has had experience with this before. So, hoping that I can just, you know, take on his knowledge and see what can happen.”

But we have to admit, bringing changes into the technical side of things, just before the US Open, was pretty huge. Yet, Gauff was unflinching. She said, “I mean, a tournament is a tournament. Like, I hate losing regardless of where I am. This was a 250. I would just feel just as crazy to do it. And yeah, I felt like this is a good opportunity because I mean, I don’t that many points to defend honestly in this part of the season.” She’s currently ranking at #3 in the WTA with 7874 points. And to climb higher, she certainly has to secure her win in the US Open. She’ll likely play on either 25 or 26 August. And she has to fix her shortcomings before that.

Thereafter, another reporter asked her if there was any hesitation on MacMillan’s part right before the US Open. Coco Gauff wasted no time and replied, “No, he’s a confident person.” Of course, there’s a lot of pressure on them. But she made the decision for the best. She continued, “I’m doing what’s best for my game. And I feel like as athlete, I can be like, yeah, won French Open, I made finals back-to-back, quarters of Australia.’ I can be like, ‘Okay, I’m doing fine, and continuing playing the way that I’m playing. But I know where I wanna see my game in the future. And if I’m not gonna waste my time playing the way I don’t wanna play.’”

Wimbledon – First Round Coco Gauff USA during her first round match at the 2025 Wimbledon Championships at the AELTC in London, GREAT BRITAIN, on July 1, 2025.

This is a developing story…

