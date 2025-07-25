Coco Gauff Can’t Hide Her Love as Boyfriend Jalen Sera Shares Heart-Melting Moments

Coco Gauff and Jalen Sera’s quiet bond has slowly stepped into the spotlight over the past year. While never officially confirmed, the 21-year-old tennis sensation hasn’t shied away from dropping heartfelt hints. Who could forget last April, when she opened up about being in the “first real relationship” of her life? And now, as she unwinds on a dreamy holiday, Gauff can’t help but beam while subtly praising her beloved in her own unique, radiant way.

The sweet rhythm between Coco Gauff and Jalen Sera keeps playing stronger with time. Back in March, Sera melted hearts with a tender birthday tribute, “Happy birthdayyyy @cocogauff Big 21! I hope it’s your best one yet.” That love was echoed just weeks ago when Coco offered fans a glimpse into her soul-soothing return home.

She posted a serene beachside view from Delray, Florida, her hometown, paired with the gentle tune of ‘Heaven is a Home’. Moments later, fireworks lit up her feed as she marked Independence Day with Lana Del Rey’s National Anthem. With the holiday breeze still dancing, Coco once again poured affection for her beloved, turning calm moments into timeless memories.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Jalen Sera, the rumored flame of Coco Gauff, let his IG speak in stills and symbols yesterday. With the cryptic caption “Flori flora,” he shared a carousel that felt more like poetry than pictures, beginning with a candid shot of himself, then meandering through palm trees bathed in light, a glowing thumbs-up, Cholula hot sauce, moments of him strumming a guitar and pouring water, a flowing river, a blurred self-portrait, and a snapshot of him boating. He even rocked shark goggles underwater, closing with an image of crystal-clear water. In response, Gauff slid into the comments with, “just a taurus living like a pisces for a week,” as Sera followed it up with a lone “🐟.”

AD

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jalen Sera (@jalensera) View this post on Instagram Expand Post

Just hours later, the World No. 2 served up her own slice of serenity. Coco Gauff’s Instagram carousel, captioned “just a floridian pisces in her natural habitat 🧜🏾‍♀️✨,” shimmered with energy and calm alike. She sat by a quiet lake, the Florida sun hugging her skin. She submerged in glistening water, smiled freely for the lens, and drifted through a slow, peaceful river in a boat, her soul visibly at ease.

From underwater clips and tortoises to golden twilight moments, each frame spoke of solitude, self-love, and spiritual recharge. As the sun dipped and the Floridian night unfolded, she closed the carousel with soft-lit joy and dreamy road scenes.

Tennis brother Christopher Eubanks couldn’t help but poke fun, commenting, “I see why I wasn’t getting a text back now lol.” Gauff cheekily replied, “was in zen mode 🧘‍♀️,” sealing the vibe of her digital postcard.

This wasn’t the first time in recent weeks that both Gauff and Sera expressed their soul state through subtle social media storytelling. But this time, their shared calm made the connection ring louder than words.

Coco Gauff gushes over Jalen Sera’s look

Coco Gauff may be taking a brief pause from the tennis battlefield, but the spotlight hasn’t dimmed one bit. As she recharges for the North American hard-court swing, the 20-year-old sensation turned up the heat in Atlanta. Spotted at the iconic Mercedes-Benz Stadium, she stunned the crowd with a sizzling cowgirl-inspired look that had jaws dropping. Forget the tennis whites, Gauff was all sass and nostalgia, rocking a brown suede romper that could’ve strutted straight off a vintage Western runway.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Why the cowboy couture, you ask? It was none other than Beyoncé’s Cowboy Carter Tour that sparked the fashion fire. The tour celebrates Queen Bey’s revolutionary 2024 album, a fearless tribute to the Black roots of country music, boldly fusing it with pop, soul, and rock. Gauff and her boyfriend, Atlanta-born musician Jalen Sera, rode in style for the moment. Sera matched the energy in a black tee and beige trousers, captioning his post, “Yeeeehawwww💥💥💥💥.”

Clearly smitten, Coco couldn’t resist chiming in with a fiery nod to her beau’s look, writing, “bang bang ❗️”. She later dropped her own carousel on IG, flaunting the outfit with the caption, “CC 🐴🤎🐝.” The comments lit up, with Sera shooting back, “Bang!”, and fellow WTA star Taylor Townsend raving, “Issa buss down cowgirl!! 😍🔥🤎.”

It was more than just fashion; it was a statement, a celebration of rhythm, roots, and romance. Gauff stood tall in her boots, reminding fans that her flair extends far beyond the court.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Now, as the summer winds down and the hard courts heat up, the clock’s ticking. With Wimbledon woes behind her, Gauff will be eager to strike back at Cincinnati. Can she channel this fire into a final flourish before the US Open?