Coco Gauff Clears the Air on Aryna Sabalenka Controversy Weeks After Private Apology at Wimbledon

“I made all of those mistakes.” Those words from Aryna Sabalenka after the French Open final immediately caught everyone’s attention. But what exactly sparked the controversy between her and Coco Gauff? On June 7th, after a tough three-set match where Gauff won 6-7(5), 6-2, 6-4, Sabalenka said her loss was mostly due to her own mistakes rather than Gauff’s performance. She even hinted that if Iga Swiątek had been in the final, she would have won instead. Was that fair? Fans thought it was a little harsh. So, what happened next?

Sabalenka didn’t just leave things there. She admitted, “It was completely unprofessional. I was super emotional.” She apologized privately, showing respect for Gauff by saying, “I respect Coco a lot. She deserved to win the tournament.” How often do we see rivals reach out like that? It seemed like a genuine effort to make amends. Then came the unexpected: both players sharing a playful TikTok dance together. Could a dance really put the past behind them?

Apparently, yes. They both said, “We’re both tired of talking about it, to be honest.” It felt like a fresh start right before Wimbledon, but was the drama really over? Well, let’s hear it from Coco. On June 29th, in Wimbledon, Coco Gauff gave the clearest answer yet on Tennis Actu TV’s YouTube channel. She said, “Yeah, I mean, obviously some people were critiquing what she said in the speech. I didn’t really care about any of that because I know how it feels, and I understood what she was trying to say… but yeah, I’m not someone to hold a grudge.” Isn’t that a surprisingly mature response, especially given the intensity of the situation?

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

via Imago TENIS WIMBLEDON 2025 LONDYN 270625 N Z COCO GAUFF Z USA TRAINING MARCIN CHOLEWINSKI/ NEWSPIX.PL TENNIS WIMBLEDON 2025 LONDON 27062025 COCO GAUFF USA DURING PRACTISE SESSION/NEWSPIX.PL — newspix.pl PUBLICATIONxNOTxINxPOL

AD

Coco Gauff went even further, saying, “When I saw her before practice, and yeah, I was just water under the bridge. Yeah, I understand things weren’t, I guess, translated as how she meant it to be, and she understood that, and I understood that’s not what she meant. … And, you know, there’s a lot of things that have been said, and I’m not someone that supports hate and things like that.” So, after all the headlines and social media buzz, it seems like the real story is about respect, understanding, and moving on. Don’t you think that’s what sportsmanship is really about? Well, the real test of this new friendship is in just 1 day.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Coco Gauff and Sabalenka rivalry heats up ahead of Wimbledon 2025

Coco Gauff and Aryna Sabalenka have one of the most exciting rivalries in tennis right now—did you know their head-to-head is almost even, with Gauff just edging ahead 6-5? They’ve clashed in some major matches, like Gauff’s big wins in the 2023 U.S. Open and the 2025 French Open finals, while Sabalenka got the better of her in the 2024 Australian Open semis. But it’s not all intense competition; off the court, these two have shown they can be friendly too, practicing together. Now, all eyes are on Wimbledon 2025, where the ultimate question remains: who will come out on top?

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

World No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka stands out as a top favorite. Known for her powerful serve, averaging around 110 mph and aggressive baseline play, she has reached the finals of both the Australian Open and French Open this year. Even Sabalenka has reached two Grand Slam finals this season—at the Australian Open (losing to Madison Keys on January 25) and at Roland‑Garros—though she is still chasing her first major title of 2025. However, her struggle to win Wimbledon remains a question mark; she has yet to translate her power game effectively on grass. But her unforced errors tend to spike in crucial moments, making mental toughness a potential weak spot as she chases her first Wimbledon crown.

Meanwhile, Coco Gauff, currently ranked No. 2, comes into the tournament riding high after winning the French Open, her second Grand Slam title. At just 21, she combines agility and tactical variety, which have helped her make a mark on grass courts. Yet, Gauff’s Wimbledon record has been inconsistent, with earlier exits in past tournaments. She also faces a tough draw, including experienced players like Victoria Azarenka and rising threats like Anastasia Zakharova, which could test her stamina and focus. Additionally, Gauff’s serve, while improving, is not yet as dominant as Sabalenka’s, occasionally leaving her vulnerable in tight service games. Overcoming these weaknesses will be crucial if she hopes to capture her first Wimbledon title.