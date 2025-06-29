Coco Gauff Consoles Teary Eyed Alex Eala with a 1-Word Message After Eastbourne Exit

“We’ll definitely play in many more finals,” said Maya Joint in her victory speech after winning the 2025 Eastbourne Open on June 28. The other person she is referring to is 20-year-old Alex Eala, who came up just short in their grueling battle. Obviously, it was not the way the Filipina wanted the match to go, and she was in tears while giving her post-match speech. But she can be proud of her effort, as her friend Coco Gauff reminded her, with a positive message. Here’s what the American star said.

The Eastbourne final was a long 2 hour, 26 minute battle in which both young competitors dug deep, with Joint winning that final tiebreaker to end things at 6-4, 1-6, 7-6 (10). Since the final, Eala dropped a note on Instagram, reflecting on her tournament. “This has to be one of the toughest losses of my early career, but I firmly believe that it’s these moments that make you stronger and shape your character,” she wrote. And she did acknowledge that it had been a “positive week,” which now gives way to Wimbledon on Monday, June 30.

Well, as she prepares to recover from the setback, Alex Eala has the support of her pal Coco Gauff, who dropped into the comment section to leave her a message. It’s simple, short, but it’s apt. “congratulations ❤ ️”, said the 2025 French Open Champion, acknowledging Eala’s efforts in that tight final. And Eala’s Eastbourne journey is a proud moment not just for her but also for her country.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alexandra Eala (@alex.eala) Expand Post

Overcoming 6 challengers starting from the qualifying round, the Filipina reached the final, making her the first Filipina ever to reach a WTA final. And the way she achieved it is stunning. She overcame World No. 20 Jelena Ostapenko in the Round 16. The injury to the Latvian probably helped, but Eala did her due part. Then, the 20-year-old beat World No. 42, Dayana Yastremska, 6-1, 6-2 to reach the semi-finals. Incidentally, the Ukrainian will be Gauff’s first challenge in 2025 Wimbledon.

There, the World No. 56 had an easier challenge in Varvara Gracheva, although the game did go to 3 sets. And eventually, Eala came out on top 7-5, 2-6, 6-3. A win in the final would have been the perfect ending. And with the way the game ebbed and flowed, on another day, it could have been Alex Eala giving the victory speech. The 3rd set went to the wire and the tie-break 12-10. That’s how close it was.

Now as Eala sets her sights on Wimbledon, she’ll be joined by her friend Gauff, who’s hoping to break her unlucky grass court streak.

The Coco Gauff and Alex Eala connection

Coco Gauff and Alex Eala didn’t exactly know each other that well before the Madrid Open in April 2025. Even at the tournament, the only communication they had was saying “Hi” to each other. But that all changed before the Italian Open in May. “She slid in my DMs and asked me to play [doubles],” Coco Gauff said to Olympics.com. “And I was like, ‘Sure. Why not?’”

And it was an amazing journey which took them to the quarterfinals, where they lost to the eventual Champion duo of Sara Errani and Jasmine Paolini. But the American was sold on her partner. “She’s a killer in doubles — two junior slams, and probably future ones too. I’m super happy to play with her.”

Eala definitely showed her class as a doubles partner, which earned the praise of her 2023 US Open Champion partner. Talking post-match after the loss to Errani and Paolini, Gauff said, “In our match yesterday she (Eala) definitely got MVP for that. I was just kind of there, so I told her sometimes I forget how to play because sometimes it’s been a while … Many times I have apologised to her, but she is quick and fast, so she is there to cover for me!”

Clearly, Coco Gauff is a fan of her doubles partner. And what we want is to see the duo back together on the court as soon as possible!