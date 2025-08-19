Coco Gauff Dethroned by Iga Swiatek as Cincinnati Win Sparks Bold US Open Claim

The 2025 Wimbledon champion suffered a major setback at the Canadian Open. Playing her first event since winning her sixth major title, Iga Swiatek looked far from her best in Montreal. In the R16 match, world number 15, Clara Tauson dominated the first set tie-break and wrapped up the contest against the former world number one by 7-6(1),6-3. At Wimbledon, it was Swiatek who had in fact brought an end to Tauson’s campaign by defeating her in straight sets. But more than a satisfaction of revenge, Tauson claimed this win was pretty much “unreal,” while Swiatek stated that her high error count cost her the match.

Iga Swiatek hit 46 unforced errors in that match, 25 of which were from her forehand side. Following that disappointing end to her campaign, Swiatek admitted, “I made too many mistakes in the tiebreak…Of course, I didn’t play perfectly here. I always feel like I have to adapt to hard courts. And these matches are also an opportunity to learn.” Taking lessons from that match, Swiatek got off to a strong start at the Cincinnati Open. After defeating Elena Rybakina by 7-5,6-3 in the SF, Iga Swiatek has managed to outclass Jasmine Paolini in the final. She defeated the Italian by 7-5,6-4 to win her first Cincinnati Open title.

Paolini started the match on the front foot, winning the first three games in a quick time. But Swiatek then pulled back in the match and managed to retain her incredible record intact in Cincy. Iga Swiatek didn’t lose a single set in this tournament. Incredible Iga! With this win, Swiatek has now overtaken America’s Coco Gauff in the race for the year-end number one list. She currently has 7,103 points, while Gauff has 4,944. Seeing her incredible performance in Cincy, tennis legend Lindsay Davenport made a very interesting comment. She said, “Gotta start talking about her as THE favorite for the US Open,” during a conversation on Tennis Channel.