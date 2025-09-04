Coco Gauff Draws Lindsey Vonn & America’s Support After Tough US Open Exit

In the end, it wasn’t meant to be for Coco Gauff. The reigning French Open champion lost steam in the fourth round and went down against a spirited Naomi Osaka at the US Open. Eventually, Gauff lost in straight sets as her hopes for winning the US Open title crashed. The horrors of the past continue to haunt Gauff, and hours ago, she shared an update on her social media handle, which invited a reaction from skiing legend Lindsey Vonn.

While Gauff was disappointed with the loss, she made her feelings felt through a post on her official Instagram handle. The American sensation shared a picture of her walking on the court with her headphones on and a kitbag on her shoulder. “Thank you nyc, we keep building,” Gauff wrote, as she remained hopeful of a strong comeback in the upcoming tournaments. The reigning French Open champion thanked the fans there for their support throughout the event and felt sorry at the same time for disappointing them.

However, Gauff received some strong backing from the fans and the renowned celebrities, who shared some encouraging messages. Skiing icon Lindsey Vonn was among them, and she had a 4-word message on Gauff’s US Open exit post. She wrote, “Proud of you still!!” Vonn wanted Gauff to hold her head high and not get demotivated by the early exit from the year-ending Grand Slam tournament.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Coco Gauff (@cocogauff)

This message comes after Gauff admitted that she broke down after her loss against Osaka. “After the match, I was really disappointed. Kind of broke down to my team. Then, hearing their perspectives and everything, it definitely is a lot of positive things.” All in all, it was an erratic match from Gauff, who counted the costs of her mistakes. During an interview, she explained what went wrong in her match against Osaka.

Coco Gauff reflects on her disappointing loss

Ahead of the US Open, not many expected Gauff to bow out early in the tournament. Coming on the back of some decent form, Gauff had already won the title here before and knew what it takes to succeed. However, she committed the same old mistakes that cost her the match against Osaka. To put things into perspective, Gauff committed five double faults apart from 33 unforced errors, which proved to be costly.

After the match, Gauff said, “I feel like now I just have to get everything to work together. But yeah, I knew going in it was going to be a tough tournament for me. Did I feel like I had a lot of confidence after my last match? Yeah, definitely. I think that was a big confidence booster. So today feels more disappointing, I think, than maybe it would have felt losing in the first or second round.”

Despite the early defeat, Gauff would look to come back strongly during the Asian Swing. However, she’ll have to curb the silly mistakes in order to achieve success on the tour.