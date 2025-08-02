Coco Gauff Drops Sassy 2-Word Reaction as 24YO American Star Heats Up Miami

It has been the season for the American stars so far in the tennis circuit. While the likes of Madison Keys and Coco Gauff have already won a Grand Slam title this season, the men’s side has also shown a lot of promise, with players like Taylor Fritz and Ben Shelton digging deep in the tournaments. Additionally, there are many upcoming players who are ready to take the center stage in the coming seasons. Among them is the 24-year-old American star Alycia Parks. As she turned up the heat in Miami, Parks received a wonderful reaction from her compatriot, Coco Gauff.

Parks had a strong start to the season, reaching the semifinals in Auckland. Further, she has had decent results and is knocking on the door to enter the top 50 of the WTA rankings. Recently, she was seen enjoying a mini-break between the National Bank Open and the Cincinnati Open. Parks bowed out of the tournament in Montreal in the first round and subsequently traveled to Miami to rejuvenate herself before some big tournaments.

Yesterday, Parks enjoyed her time on the beach and was seen catching a boat ride with her friend and fellow tennis star, Sachia Vickery. The two turned up the heat and looked gorgeous in a bikini. “Pretty summers,” Parks captioned the post, which also caught the attention of Coco Gauff. The American sensation couldn’t take her eyes off the pictures posted by Parks and commented, “So tea,” with a heart-eyed emoji. Meanwhile, Gauff and Parks share a wonderful bond and have been friends for over a decade. Thus, it was no surprise to see Gauff drooling over Parks’ images, which she shared on her official Instagram handle.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alycia Parks (@alycia.parks) View this post on Instagram Expand Post

Poll of the day Poll 1 of 1 AD

Gauff and Parks have closely followed each other and often talk about their performances on the court. Last year, Parks won a doubles title in the Veneto Open with Hailey Baptiste, and Gauff congratulated her friend for the sweet victory. Meanwhile, Parks also has a big resemblance to Gauff when it comes to her fashion sense on the court. During an interview, Parks opened up about her on-court appearance.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Alycia Parks follows the path of Coco Gauff

The American sensation Gauff is one of the best-dressed players on the court. She has followed the tradition of legendary American stars like Serena and Venus Williams on the court. However, Alycia Parks is not far behind and often comes out on the court in unique outfits. With a confident style statement, Parks once revealed her beauty tricks before entering the court.

She said, “I like to be smooth on the court and it gives me that feel, explains Parks, who adds that hopes the partnership reaches younger girls “who might be little shy about having hair to let them know it’s okay to shave and give them confidence… I care about how I look on the court, but not for other people, for me. If I look good, I play good. It just gives me an extra boost [to have a routine]. I’m like, ‘Okay, I actually feel like I’m her today,’ and then I walk out.”

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Meanwhile, Parks would look to get her campaign back on track after some vital rest. Can she come back strong in the upcoming tournaments? Let us know your views in the comments below.