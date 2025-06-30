Coco Gauff Drops Unseen Wimbledon Pics With 4 Bold Words Powering the American Dream

Life on tour isn’t soft, and Coco Gauff knows it better than most. The American top seed battled through a bruising clay season, from the grind at the Boss Open to a glorious Slam win in Paris. But rest? That’s a luxury! She dove straight into Berlin’s grass, took a tough loss, and now lands at Wimbledon, still unconquered, still unfinished. Yet Gauff isn’t slowing down. She recently dropped a fierce batch of photos from London, paired with a four-word firestarter that screams intent. Her message? Loud. Her mission? Clear. Wondering what she’s up to in SW19?

Just a couple of hours ago, Coco Gauff lit up her IG with a powerful carousel of moments from her latest Wimbledon training grind. Quoting her post as “time to go again🫡”, she gave fans a glimpse of the fire building behind the scenes. The first frame captured her in motion, a frozen backhand that screamed focus and ferocity. In the next, she paused to recharge, sipping minerals as the iconic Wimbledon crest cast its quiet shadow in the background.

The 3rd shot brought the heat back, another backhand, another battle stance. The 4th, an artistic black-and-white still, showed her racket resting on the turf beside her signature New Balance shoes, the sponsor’s bold “N” visible like a badge of war. The final frame? Pure joy, Gauff smiling widely at her pre-match press conference, a champion embracing the moment. With her game face on and spirit high, she’s ready to storm the SW19 lawns with sweat, strength, and signature style.

Coco Gauff knows she needs these Wimbledon practice sessions more than anyone. It’s the one GS where she’s yet to crack the QF code. Despite reaching the fourth round three times—2019, 2021, and 2024, the SW19 grass has remained her toughest battleground. Last year’s campaign ended in disappointment as she fell to Emma Navarro in straight sets, 4-6, 3-6. The question now is, can she rewrite her story this year?

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Coco Gauff (@cocogauff)

Her 2025 journey begins with a tricky test against Ukraine’s Dayana Yastremska. The 25-year-old has been red-hot on grass, recently making the final in Nottingham and having a strong run in Eastbourne. It’s a potential minefield, and if Gauff clears it, things won’t get any easier. Waiting in round two could be former world No.1 Victoria Azarenka, one of the tour’s most seasoned competitors.

Then comes the potential clash with Sofia Kenin, the 2020 AO champion. Gauff edges their head-to-head 3-2, but Kenin knows how to bring big-match energy. A win there could lead to a fourth-round showdown with Daria Kasatkina, just before the stakes explode in a probable QF against five-time GS champion Iga Swiatek.

Should Gauff survive that gauntlet, a semifinal against fellow American Jessica Pegula could be next, before what could be a dream final against world No.1 Aryna Sabalenka, a rematch laced with revenge, respect, and rivalry. But as legendary as that road sounds, the draw is undeniably brutal.

Andy Roddick didn’t mince words when he assessed Gauff’s chances: “Coco has a brutal draw, just so we’re clear, Coco has a nightmare of a draw…I don’t think Coco makes it to the fourth round.”

Yet, tennis great Chris Evert still believes in the Gauff gospel. When asked if she could ever lift the Wimbledon crown, Evert was clear: “She is going to win all of them, yeah. For sure, she can win on every surface. She has won on clay and on hard. I can definitely see that she can win Wimbledon.”

So, can Coco pull off the unthinkable? Can she channel the same magic Serena Williams once did and make history at the All England Club?

Can Coco Gauff finally master Wimbledon’s challenging grass courts?

It’s been a full decade since any WTA player pulled off the elusive French Open-Wimbledon double: the “Channel Slam.” The last to achieve it? None other than the iconic Serena Williams in 2015. Now, Coco Gauff stands at that same historic crossroads. Just twelve days after lifting her maiden French Open trophy, Gauff stepped onto grass for the first time this season.

It ended in a straight-sets loss to Wang Xinyu, who went on to reach the final. Reflecting on the setback, Coco admitted, “Grass requires playing lower and more aggressive… We have 13 days to change how you play.”

That raw honesty perfectly captures her grass-court challenge. Gauff holds a respectable 69.23% win rate on the surface, but it still lags behind her records on clay and hard courts. She’s cracked the SF on grass 3 times, Berlin in 2022 and 2024, and Eastbourne in 2023, yet the surface remains her biggest hurdle.

The truth is, grass doesn’t suit Gauff’s natural rhythm. Her deep return position, so effective on clay, becomes a liability on faster, slicker turf. Players with slice-heavy games and net-charging tactics exploit that space. Just look at another American WTA icon, Venus Williams, a five-time Wimbledon champion, who owned grass with an 81.66% win rate. Her speed and low-ball aggression gave her the edge. Gauff is still trying to master it.

Then there’s the serve, on grass, it’s the weapon of war. Gauff hasn’t quite delivered. Her 2024 Wimbledon numbers show a 1st-serve percentage of 58%, with just 42% of 2nd-serve points won. That kind of fragility gets exposed quickly on SW19’s lightning-fast lawns.

Still, this isn’t the same Coco Gauff from 2019. She’s tougher, smarter, hungrier. Maybe, just maybe, this is the year she solves the Wimbledon riddle. Can she finally turn grass into glory, or will it remain her most unforgiving test?