Coco Gauff Faces Brutal Serena Williams Reminder Minutes Into US Open Opener

ByKrushna Prasad Pattnaik

Aug 26, 2025 | 7:54 PM EDT

Coco Gauff is facing Ajla Tomljanovic in the first round of the 2025 US Open Singles. And neither of them seems to be backing down. After refusing to compete in the US Open Mixed Doubles to keep her focus on the singles event, Gauff is certainly carrying a lot of pressure at the Arthur Ashe Stadium. But Serena Williams’ ex-coach has some additional scares for the #3 WTA star. 

Rennae Stubbs took to X as Gauff battled Tomljanovic and wrote, “Let’s not forget, this match for [Coco Gauff] is not an easy one against [Ajla Tomljanovic] ! Ajla at her best can beat anyone. Hasn’t had the year she has wanted to but she’s super capable of playing outstanding tennis. We all remember the match against Serena [US Open] on this same court.” 

Can Gauff rise victorious against Tomljanovic? Let’s find out!

This is a developing story…

