In 2024, during her pre-tournament press conference at the AO, Coco Gauff was asked how many Grand Slam titles she thinks she can win in her career. Replying to that question, she had then said, “I mean, I would say recently I feel like I wanted to get double-digits. That’s, like, cool. But there’s no number. Yeah, who knows? That could change depending on how my career goes. Right now I would say double-digits would be pretty awesome. I don’t know if it will happen, but I think that’s a high goal. I think setting my goals high pushes me beyond what I think I can do.” Talking about setting goals and accomplishing them, Coco Gauff has now secured his first French Open title in her career. With this win against Aryna Sabalenka, she’s now just eight titles away from that magical double figure. Does she have a chance to increase the numbers with a title triumph at Wimbledon?

From one set down, the world number 2, Coco Gauff, made a strong comeback to topple the world number one, Aryna Sabalenka, by 6(5)-7,6-2,6-4 in the 2025 French Open final. With this win against the Belarusian star, Gauff has now become the first American to win the title since Serena Williams’ heroics in 2015. At 21 years old, she is also the youngest American to win the Roland Garros title since Williams’ first French Open title in 2002. Williams won 23 Grand Slam titles in her career. Can Gauff reduce the gap to 20 with another impressive run at the 2025 Wimbledon Championships?

Talking about her approach on grass after a successful clay-court swing where she won 18 of 21 matches and reached finals at Madrid, Rome, and Paris, Coco Gauff said, “I think I’m going to approach it a lot more freer. Because I know when you do well in Paris, it’s such a quick transition to grass. I’m going to feel less pressure, regardless of how I do there. Just because it’s my first time experiencing a win and going to a Grand Slam so soon. Just being free and accepting the result regardless of what it is. But I’m definitely going to try my best to win it.” However, tennis experts, including Tracy Austin and Chanda Rubin, were recently spotted vouching for a new American champion at Wimbledon. Who is it?

Well, it’s none other than the 2025 AO champion, Madison Keys! The 30-year-old Keys has been in red-hot form this season with already clinching two titles and a win-loss record of 28-7. Her best record at Wimbledon has been reaching the QFs in 2015 and 2023. Speaking about who has the real chance to win the grass-court major, Tracy Austin said (during the TC Live Podcast), “I don’t think they’ve given enough credit for Madison Keys. She has got the AO. I mean, Maddie’s serve, I’d hate to have to return that serve on grass. That sliding serve or the big flat serve, and her groundstrokes are so powerful. Now, she has the confidence. I think Maddie would be a good chance.“

via Imago 30th June 2023 Devonshire Park, Eastbourne, East Sussex, England: Rothesay International Eastbourne, Day 5, Madison Keys USA shakes hands with Coco Gauff USA after the match PUBLICATIONxNOTxINxUK ActionPlus12525188 HongboxChen

Giving a nod to Austin’s statement, the former world number 6, Chanda Rubin, said, “Absolutely, and she knows her way around the net as well, and that’s the part of her game that I like to see her add. Come in maybe a little bit more on the grass, especially behind her big groundstrokes, and just play with a little more glue. We’ve been seeing that in her game, especially since she has won her first major. So why can’t she be successful on the grass courts as well with the title?“

After winning the AO earlier this year, Keys said, “I mean, at the end of the day, I want to win every tournament that I’m in a draw of. And I feel like I am getting a lot better at that, being enough and that being okay. And I’m actually able to play tennis.” Although Keys fought hard at this year’s French Open, her journey was cut short by the eventual champion, Coco Gauff, in the QF by 7-6(6),4-6,1-6. What do other tennis experts have to say about the American who’s leading the race for the title at Wimbledon?

Ahead of the 2025 Wimbledon, American legend drops a bold prediction for Coco Gauff

Coco Gauff announced her name in the tennis world when she received a wildcard into the qualifying draw for the 2019 Wimbledon Championships. She had then become the youngest player in the tournament’s history to qualify for the main draw. But that’s not all! The 15-year-old Gauff had then stunned everyone by defeating the five-time champion, Venus Williams, in the first round in straight sets. So, that’s how it started. But her best record at the Wimbledon Championships has been reaching the fourth round thrice (2019,2021,2024). Can she ever win this title in her career?

Well, according to Chris Evert, “She is going to win all of them, yeah. For sure, she can win on every surface. She has won on clay and on hard. I can definitely see that she can win Wimbledon.” However, talking about the favorites in the 2025 edition, she said, “I don’t know if it’s going to be this year because I’m looking at [Aryna] Sabalenka and thinking she didn’t play last year because she was injured, and she didn’t play the year they didn’t let the Russians play. She has missed a few years but to me, that surface will be her best surface because of her power.“

What does the 2011 Wimbledon quarterfinalist, Mardy Fish, have to say about who among the American women is currently leading the race for a title triumph in this iconic grass-court event? “Jess Pegula gonna win Wimbledon. Make it a full American ladies sweep of the Majors this year!” Do you agree with these statements, or do you have any picks for this year’s Wimbledon Championships?