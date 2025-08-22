Coco Gauff Faces US Open Doubts as Martina Navratilova-Led Panel Favors Rivals

All eyes are focused on Coco Gauff as she enters the US Open with a new team. Recently, she hired Gavin MacMillan after cutting her ties with Matt Daly. It’s worth noting that MacMillan, a biomechanics guru, is a name that saved Aryna Sabalenka from her previously broken serve. However, a Sky Sports expert panel featuring Martina Navratilova snubbed Gauff for her rivals in their prediction for the US Open.

According to Navratilova, Iga Swiatek has a better chance of winning the Women’s US Open tournament. She stated, “Iga Swiatek in the women’s for me, even though she hasn’t had the best summer. The Wimbledon win and the way she just conducted herself the whole tournament does mean that the old Iga is back.”

The last couple of months have been incredible for Swiatek. Having lost the semifinal of the French Open—her favorite Grand Slam by far—she surprised herself by winning maiden titles in Wimbledon and Cincinnati.

Meanwhile, Annabel Croft believed that the final game at the US Open would be between the #1 WTA star, Aryna Sabalenka, and Swiatek. She said, “I think she’s got her mojo back. It’s between Sabalenka and Swiatek. A Sabalenka-Swiatek final would be good. It’s so difficult to predict where Coco Gauff’s at any one week, but I’d like to see her come back a bit.” And that’s how the worries regarding Coco Gauff started to emanate from the panel.

Nevertheless, the majority support lay with Sabalenka. Marion Bartoli claimed that the women’s championship is going to be unpredictable, and yet went with Sabalenka for the win. After all, it’s really hard not to pick the #1 contender in the US Open. Gigi Salmon defended this stance and claimed that there is no player in the women’s game in recent times who can perform better than Sabalenka.

But at the end of the day, it’s still an unpredictable sport. Coco Gauff still has a chance to claim a win and shock the entire world. But can she do it?

