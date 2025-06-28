Coco Gauff Faces ‘Used’ Warning as Aryna Sabalenka Reunion at Wimbledon Fuels Fan Uproar

This year’s French Open final was a telltale of two emotions. Coco Gauff battled through the red clay, played with fire, and after sealing her maiden Roland Garros crown, collapsed to the ground, gasping, “Oh my god,” before sprinting to her family. On the flip side, Aryna Sabalenka, also chasing her 1st French Open title, stood heartbroken, too shattered to finish her on-court interview. Later, her comments stirred tension, suggesting Coco won because she made mistakes. Now, as Wimbledon unfolds, the two share the stage once again, laughing, vibing, and serving friendship goals. But fans remain on edge, still speculating: Is the bond real or just tennis diplomacy in disguise?

Remember the scoreline at the Final? Coco Gauff, the fearless American 2nd seed, roared back from a set down to clinch the French Open crown 6-7(5), 6-2, 6-4. Under suffocating conditions and high tension, she outlasted the Belarusian powerhouse Aryna Sabalenka in a match that featured the WTA Tour’s two top dogs in a dramatic clay-court showdown. It marked Gauff’s second GS singles title, adding to her 2023 US Open victory, ironically, also against Sabalenka.

But the dust hadn’t quite settled when Sabalenka dropped a verbal grenade post-match. “It was the worst final I have ever played,” she started, raw and unfiltered. “Like I think Iga… I think she would go out today and she would get the win. It just hurts.” With 70 unforced errors haunting her stat sheet, Sabalenka didn’t hold back later on. “I think she won the match not because she played incredible, just because I made all of those mistakes,” she sighed, adding more fuel to a now very public fire.

Fast forward to Wimbledon, and in a plot twist no one saw coming, Centre Court morphed into a dance floor. Gauff and Sabalenka, grooved together to C+C Music Factory’s “Gonna Make You Sweat,” a clip Wimbledon’s official IG couldn’t resist sharing. It wasn’t just light-hearted fun; it was pure symbolism. Unity, healing, and the madness of competition turning into choreography.

But the dance wasn’t the final word. Shared on the “Tennis Channel’s” X handle, Sabalenka playfully asked, “I wonder what you want us to chat about? Okay, are we still friends?” Gauff didn’t flinch. “Yeah, we are good.” With a grin, Sabalenka sealed it: “So you see, it’s all good guys, chill out.” A friendship mended, a narrative rewritten at the Grass.

Yet, the fans weren’t buying all of it. While many embraced the gesture, the internet buzzed with suspicion. The question now lingers: was it real or just a rehearsed reconciliation under Centre Court’s spotlight?

Fans question Gauff and Sabalenka’s Wimbledon reunion act

As soon as the recent Wimbledon dancing clip went live on X, fans from every corner of the globe chimed in, some with delight, others with raised eyebrows. One user quipped, “Blink twice if you need help Coco 😭,” while another echoed the skepticism, “Well, that was forced & awkward! 😂” The doubt wasn’t unfounded. After all, Sabalenka’s harsh post-match comments about Coco Gauff’s Roland Garros win hadn’t exactly gone unnoticed.

Back then, Coco didn’t stay silent. Sitting beside her newly won Roland Garros trophy, she hit back with grace and grit. “I mean, I don’t agree with that,” she said about Sabalenka’s comments. “I’m here sitting here [as the champion]. No shade to Iga or anything, but last time I played her I won in straight sets. I don’t think that’s a fair thing to say, because anything can really happen.” She didn’t stop there at all. “The way Aryna was playing the last few weeks, she was the favourite to win. So I think she was the best person that I could have played in the final.”

Coco doubled down later, speaking on the quality of the matchup. “Her being No. 1 in the world was the best person to play, so I think I got the hardest matchup just if you go off stats alone.” Still, skepticism online remained thick. One sharp comment read, “Coerced. Cringe. PR damage control… grow eyes at the back of your head Coco, the snake always takes a bite.”

via Imago Tennis: French Open Jun 7, 2025 Paris, FR Coco Gauff of the United States celebrates winning the womenÕs singles final against Aryna Sabalenka on day 14 at Roland Garros Stadium. Paris Roland Garros Stadium ENTER STATE FR, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xSusanxMullanex 20250607_szo_au2_0289

However, despite the noise, Gauff looked unbothered on court. She took it a step further, sharing the dance moment with Sabalenka on her TikTok, writing, “The Olive branch was extended and accepted! We’re good, so you guys should be too.” Yet, even there, cynicism lurked. A fan replied, “Coco, you are being used.”

Still, not all voices rang with suspicion. One netizen reminded the world of sportsmanship: “Let’s try to be a good sport this time…”, a sentiment that stands tall in a divided crowd. And it holds weight. Sabalenka, after all, did feel the backlash and took responsibility. The day after her defeat, she posted a powerful message: “But what I also want to say is that I wrote to Coco afterward—not immediately, but recently. I wanted to apologise and make sure she knew she absolutely deserved to win the tournament and that I respect her. I never intended to attack her.”

Now that their friendship appears rekindled, the tennis world wonders, could Wimbledon deliver the rematch everyone secretly wants? A final under the bright sunlight, where their rivalry can be settled not with words, but with rackets and resolve. Should it happen? Maybe it must.