Coco Gauff Gets a Huge Push Mid-Match as Serena Williams’ Ex-Coach Drops Startling Lois Boisson Prediction

Just a month ago, the 22-year-old Lois Boisson was ranked outside the top 500, and she had never experienced playing a main draw at a Grand Slam tournament. So, her only hope was to enter the event through a wildcard. But guess what? Now, Boisson has become the first player in the Open Era to reach the women’s singles SF at the French Open as a wildcard. Highlighting her heroics in this tournament, tennis legend Chris Evert said, “We’re witnessing a star being born right in front of our eyes.” For Boisson, it is more like a “dream” run. However, she said, “For sure I will go for the dream because my dream is to win it, not to be in the semifinal. So I will try to do my best for it.” But are we going to see an early ending of this dream run in the SF of the 2025 French Open at the hands of America’s Coco Gauff?

Well, Coco Gauff has secured the first set by 6-1 and has started the second set on the front foot, and seeing this, Serena Williams’ ex-coach Rennae Stubbs made an interesting prediction. She tweeted, “U can’t out-rally Coco playing with spin. Coco is better in every department. Speed of foot, spin on FH, serving well, backhand power, confidence, experience. You name it, she’s just better. The match-up with Sablenka will be different. And I can say, im pumped for it.” Will Gauff secure a comfortable victory? Let’s see!

Lois Boisson, appearing in her first Grand Slam main draw, was supposed to be a wildcard at the 2024 French Open. But she had to pull out her name at the very last moment after tearing an anterior cruciate ligament in her knee. Fast forward twelve months, and she has now become the first French semi-finalist since Marion Bartoli in 2011. Miraculous?

“I don’t think it’s a miracle. I’ve had a little bit of luck, but I think it’s just the hard work that I put in since I started playing tennis, and also last year with my rehab and everything. It’s the result of hard work. Nothing else,” said the French. Talking about her opponents in this tournament, no one expected her to beat in-form players like Jessica Pegula and Mirra Andreeva, but she managed to do the impossible with huge backing from the French crowd. However, even in her previous match, Rennae Stubbs was spotted stealing the limelight by taking a jibe at the French Open for a controversial incident.

In her previous match against Mirra Andreeva, there was a dispute over a line call at 3-3,0-30 in the second set. Lois Boisson had then successfully challenged a call, prompting the Russian to get into a heated argument with the chair umpire, suggesting the clay had been moved by the ball.

Reacting to this moment, Stubbs then tweeted, “3-3 0-30 Andreeva got screwed. U clearly see the ball push the clay off the line. Mirra actually said to the umpire, ‘the clay went off the line‘ & she was right, there was another ball mark there & that’s the one the used to say out. WHEN ARE WE GETTING ELECTRONIC LINE CALLING!” Despite a few controversial moments, Boisson ended the match in her favor by 7-6(6),6-3.

Irrespective of the outcome of her match against Coco Gauff, Boisson has already earned quite a few praises in the tennis world. For example, seeing her incredible run at the French Open, former American tennis player Sam Querrey said, “A year ago, she suffered a serious knee injury, and today, she’s one of the best movers on tour..She’s a mix between Sam Stosur and Maria Sakkari. She’s strong, with huge leg muscles. She’s an incredible athlete. She has a good serve, a really strong forehand.” Even Giles Simon claimed, “Lois is pleasant to watch play.”

If Lois Boisson is the standout player in this tournament, considering the lesser-known names, Coco Gauff has been in red-hot form in the last few months. Who does Aryna Sabalenka want to face in her next match?

Coco Gauff or Lois Boisson, Aryna Sabalenka reveals her preference for the final

Aryna Sabalenka has faced Coco Gauff ten times in her career so far, and interestingly, their H2H record is currently level at 5-5. On the other hand, she has never faced Boisson in her career as of now. So, after her recent 7-6(1),4-6,6-0 win over the defending champion, Iga Swiatek, when she appeared at the post-match interview, she was asked who she would prefer to play in her next match. In reply to that, Sabalenka said, “I’ll let my team watch it today, and tomorrow we’re gonna watch it together. Depends on who’s going to win the match. But yeah, it’s another great semifinal, so enjoy, guys. I’m pretty sure you’re going to be cheering for one person like crazy, and I’m not sure if I really want her to win.” Is she a bit worried about facing a local player in front of his rowdy French Open crowd?

Well, things look a bit difficult for Lois Boisson at the moment! If Coco Gauff wins this match, then this will be her second final at the French Open. She was defeated by Iga Swiatek in the 2022 edition. While recalling that moment, Gauff said, “I was very anxious, not wanting to disappoint people. I think I put too much pressure on myself for not swinging through on any of those shots. It was a heartbreaking match. It felt like seeing your dreams kind of snatched away.” Can she make her dreams come true this time?

We’ve already seen her sheer determination and grit in her previous match against Madison Keys. Speaking about her performance in that match, Chris Evert praised her, saying, “She’s a fighter. She’s known to be a fighter. Ever since she was 15, she’s played professional tennis and got herself out of holes. She’s as good as anybody, and she never quits. She’s got a good heart out there.” Do you think Coco Gauff has a good chance of clinching the French Open title this year?