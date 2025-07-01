Coco Gauff Gets Emotional as Special Moment With Her Parents at Wimbledon Resurfaces

One of the greatest moments for any child is their parents standing up for them and applauding. Well, Coco Gauff experienced this at just 15 and on the greatest stage of the sport. Back in 2019, she was making her Grand Slam main draw debut and was drawn against American legend Venus Williams in the opening round. While many expected Williams to prevail through to the next round, it was Gauff who caused one of the greatest upsets at Wimbledon to announce herself on the big stage. What followed was a special moment whose emotions can still be felt 6 years later.

After Gauff won the match, her mother and father, who were present in the stadium to witness the live action, rose up and applauded Gauff. The claps went on for a long time as they celebrated a once-in-a-lifetime moment for their daughter. As the moment resurfaced during Gauff’s recent interview at Wimbledon, tears rolled down her cheeks.

Reacting to the moment, Coco Gauff said, “Oh god, I know it is emotional. Yeah, they’re super proud. Oh my god, I’ve seen this video so many times but it’s for some reason, I guess, watching it here at Wimbledon, just like, it’s crazy.”

Asked if she’s watched it multiple times, Gauff added, “Because it comes on my feed quite a bit of times. And I’ve never cried at it until now. I’m not usually the person that gets too emotional watching myself. But yeah, this… The only clip that usually makes me emotional when it comes up is when I won the US Open. But this is the first time I’ve watched this and actually felt some type of emotion.”

Although Gauff may have won a couple of Grand Slam titles, that win over Williams will surely rank among the best of her career. Gauff considers Williams her idol and grew up watching her. Thus, emotions flowed when she defeated her, and while remembering that special moment.

Six years after that iconic win, Gauff is in search of her maiden title at Wimbledon. Ahead of her opening round match later today, Gauff opened up about her preparations going into the tournament.

Coco Gauff pumped up to emerge triumphant at Wimbledon

Recently, Gauff won the French Open title after defeating Aryna Sabalenka in a thrilling encounter. Although her grass-court struggles are well-known, the American sensation has the momentum in her favor going into the grass-court Grand Slam tournament. Thus, she sounded confident ahead of her first-round match today.

Coco Gauff revealed, “Mentally I’m really excited. Every time I come on these grounds, I get so inspired so I’m really excited. Physically, I played a tournament last week and it wasn’t so great, and now I’m really just trying to focus on the fundamentals of playing on grass and things like that. So I’m super excited and I feel like each day I’m getting better and hopefully I can do well here.”

The American sensation will begin her Wimbledon campaign against Dayana Yastremska. Can Gauff continue her winning run in Grand Slams and win the Wimbledon title? Let us know your views in the comments below.