Coco Gauff Gets Final Coaching Verdict From Serena Williams’ Ex-Mentor Before US Open

“So I’m looking for (a coach) to help me develop in the long-term process and try to help make my game as complete as I can be.” That was the sole wish of two-time slam champion Coco Gauff when she made a massive change to her camp. Parting ways with ex-trainer Brad Gilbert – who accompanied her during a maiden slam winning campaign at the 2023 US Open – the 21-year-old welcomed a new guiding light in late 2024, in coach Matt Daly. She wanted to fix her inconsistent serves, and the unreliable forehand shots. Reason? An unwanted record of 430 double faults she made last season. Initially, it looked like the transition was bringing results. However, the situation lately has been worse than thought. Barring one slam win in 2025, most of her season has been miserable due to performance woes. So does she need another change in her camp now going into the last slam of the calendar? A top coach has now spoken while giving a verdict.

Gauff’s struggles with her serve motion have continued to exist this year too. As a result, she’s committed an unexpected amount of double faults in multiple events. Take for example her Indian Wells campaign in March where she committed 38 double faults. Then at the Italian Open in Rome, the count increased to 42. Even after her Roland Garros victory, the situation remained unchanged. Following her first round exit at Wimbledon, she appeared at the Canadian Open where she committed 23 double faults in just one match, against Danielle Collins. Overall, the figure escalated to a worrisome 43 in only three matches.

At the Cincinnati Open, she looked in promising touch but then lost, in the quarterfinal round, leaving a question mark on her journey heading into the US Open. Now, Rick Macci – who taught 23-time slam queen Serena Williams the nuances of tennis during her childhood before she exploded onto the professional scene – has come out with a clear cut opinion. Especially when it comes to Gauff’s existing coaching setup. It comprises of longtime trainer Jean-Christophe Faurel and Matt Daly. In a post on X, Macci wrote, “Asked if Coco needs to change her coaching situation. No. She does not need to SUBTRACT needs to ADD.” He’s clueless on why this option’s not been explored yet.

The Hall of Famer further emphasized that “The REAL cause and effect is very easy to address if not under extreme pressure the forehand and second serve could be a hot mess.”

Just few days back, Macci had shared a similar sentiment on Gauff’s second serve and forehand woes. In a previous post, he wrote, “Coco will be OK as she fights and knows how to Play. But to ever breathe rare air she has to address the alarming red flare. She is at a career crossroad with the 2nd serve and forehand,”

Suggesting a possible solution, he revealed she, “needs a science based Plan. This will not magically go away and bubbles up more under extreme pressure that particular day.” At this moment, the young WTA star seriously needs an overhaul in her on-court performance if she wants to leave a solid mark in New York for the next two weeks.

Coco Gauff will look to capture her third slam at the US Open

In 2023, a 19-year-old Coco Gauff became the first teenager to capture the US Open title since Serena Williams’ feat in 1999. But the next appearance at the Flushing Meadows didn’t prove to be so memorable for her.

During the 2024 edition, Gauff failed to defend her crown. In the fourth round, compatriot Emma Navarro ousted her in a three-set battle. In that defeat, too, her the problem regarding serve was inevitable. “Of course, there were things execution-wise, obviously I wish I could serve better. I think if I would have did that, it would have been a different story for me. But Emma played really well. She did everything well, I thought.” reported Reuters in September 2024.

Her current form looks unstable. Following her only title in 2025 – the French Open – Gauff’s not been able to make deep runs in any of the subsequent events. In Berlin, she was ousted early in the first round by Xinyu Wang. Then in London, Ukraine’s Dayana Yastremska overpowered her in straight sets, pulling off the event’s biggest upset.

Right before the hard court challenge in New York, Coco Gauff lost in the fourth round in Montreal and then the quarterfinal in Cincinnati. Italy’s Jasmine Paolini ousted her in a three-setter. Not to mention the American’s slipped one spot below her career-best No.2 ranking.

After her failure in Cincinnati, close rival and six-time champion Iga Swiatek ended up winning the 1000 event. Due to which, the Pole has now jumped to the second position, pushing Gauff to third. What are your thoughts on her prospects at the 2025 US Open? Let us know in the comments below.