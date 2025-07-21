Coco Gauff Gets Rare Praise as Venus Williams Reflects on What She and Serena Started

Venus Williams, a prominent figure in both the tennis and fashion world, has often discussed the intersection of the two, emphasizing the importance of feeling confident and comfortable in one’s attire while playing. She, along with her sister, Serena Williams, is literally the trailblazer of tennis fashion, and they see fashion as an integral part of their tennis performance, noting that what they wear impacts how they move and feel on the court. Talking about tennis fashion, Serena once said, “In many ways, for me, the tennis courts became my runway, and the U.S. Open was my own New York Fashion Week.”

Just a couple of months ago, Venus Williams gave a candid interview with renowned fashion personality Ben Johnson. During that interview, she discussed how the most fashionable moments often occur in tennis. “Can you think of any other sport that has more fashion. More iconic moments. Like when you think about like classic sport it goes always back to tennis. We gotta keep it fashionable in tennis,” said Williams. She added that they must now let the next generation know that they did a good job with this. What does she have to say about how the tennis fashion has gone in the last few years, though?

Well, in a recent interview with Mubadala Citi DC Open, Venus Williams admitted, “I think tennis fashion is going great, right? Umm, Serena and I came out and we were like doing these things, and it’s just kept on going, which is great. And tennis is a great sport too. There are a lot of sports where you got to wear the uniform, but here you don’t. So, people are taking that latitude to express themselves, and who they are, like Coco did a great thing with Miu Miu, and you see the people doing the things, and it’s very cute. I love it.”

via Imago The Fashion Awards 2024 Venus Williams attending The Fashion Awards 2024 Presented by Pandora at the Royal Albert Hall in London, England on December 02, 2024. Photo by Aurore Marechal/ABACAPRESS.COM London England PUBLICATIONxNOTxINxFRAxUK Copyright: xMarechalxAurore/ABACAx