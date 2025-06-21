Coco Gauff Gets Wimbledon Wake-Up Call as Serena Williams’ Ex-Coach Flags Major Struggles

Coco Gauff heads into Wimbledon riding the high of her 2nd Grand Slam crown after toppling Aryna Sabalenka in a fiery Roland Garros final. Despite a rocky start to the season, with early exits in Qatar, Dubai, Indian Wells, and Miami, the 20-year-old reignited her form on clay, storming into 3 straight finals in Madrid, Rome, and Paris. Yet grass has always tested her. Now, as the All England Club beckons, legendary coach Rick Macci, the man who once guided the iconic Serena Williams, has shared some game-changing wisdom. With his seasoned insights, Gauff might just find the secret formula to conquer the SW19 lawns. Wondering what the veteran suggested?

Coco Gauff’s brilliance has lit up hard and clay courts like wildfire. With 8 of her ten titles coming on hard and a sensational French Open win on clay, her stats dazzle, 70.18% win rate on hard, and an even sharper 74.56% on clay. But grass? Well, that’s been her trickiest battlefield. Since 2018, she’s gone 27-11 on the surface, a respectable 71.05%, yet she hasn’t cracked the code for a grass-court crown just yet.

Her early Berlin Open exit, falling in straight sets to China’s Wang Xinyu, was a cold reminder of her misfortune as well. But now, as Wimbledon looms, legendary coach Rick Macci has stepped in with seasoned advice, hoping to sharpen her edge for a true SW19 breakthrough.

Just moments ago, legendary coach Rick Macci dropped a pair of golden nuggets for Coco Gauff on his X handle. 1st came a timeless reminder about the emotional rollercoaster of tennis: “A career is a journey of winning and losing. Do not get too high or low and mentally you will continue to grow,” he wrote.

But that wasn’t all. Rick Macci followed it up with tactical brilliance as well, laying out what could be Gauff’s secret weapon for grass-court glory: “The key for Coco on grass will be controlling the center of the court and making the baseline her closest friend going forward on the forehand from start to end.” For a player chasing her 1st big breakthrough at Wimbledon, that kind of court-savvy insight could prove invaluable.

Well, despite her meteoric rise, two major titles already in her bag, grass remains Gauff’s least dominant surface. While she’s stormed through semis and beyond in Melbourne, Paris, and New York, the All England Club has remained an elusive peak for her. Her best Wimbledon runs in 2019, 2021, and 2024 saw her reach the 2nd week, but she never passed the 4th round.

Her early exit in Berlin this year had skeptics questioning her grass-court prowess. But Macci wasn’t having any of it. He fired back: “Many people saying Coco cannot play on Grass. Coco can play well on any surface because of her ELITE SPEED. Speed lives another day and she will figure out the best way to play. @CocoGauff,” he affirmed with fire a couple of days ago.

And now, as Wimbledon buzz builds and the sport’s finest descend on SW19, Gauff stands in the spotlight, bolstered by the belief of legends and hungry for the crown that still escapes her.

Andy Roddick shares his thoughts on Coco Gauff’s grass court session

Coco Gauff’s Wimbledon campaign is on the horizon, and while tennis legend Chris Evert believes she’s ready to hoist the trophy in all white, Andy Roddick isn’t sold, just yet. On grass, he sees a chink in her armor. “She’s [Gauff] confident coming off of Roland Garros,” Roddick acknowledged. “But the entry point to the forehand with pace is still going to be the thing that people try to do against her consistently. The easiest surface to do that on, in my opinion, against her, is on grass.” That’s a pointed observation though, and one that aligns with her less-than-stellar grass court numbers so far.

Still, doubting Gauff would be foolish. The American has shown real growth this season, after stumbling on hard courts early in the year, she thundered back on clay, storming her way to her second Grand Slam title in Paris. Now, with grass beneath her feet, she’s trading celebration for preparation.

On the “Nice Talk with Nikki Ogunnaike” podcast, Gauff dropped a truth bomb that showed her maturity. “I think I can give myself the best chance to win Wimbledon by trying to downplay my victory in Paris as much as possible. I’m kind of trying to forget that moment, honestly. It’s just about staying hungry.”

Already hitting at the All England Club ahead of the big stage, Coco Gauff is locking in her focus. Wimbledon is now just 9 days away, and the real question looms: How deep can she go this time?