Coco Gauff Hops On Internet Trend As Adorable Brother Cameron Goes Viral

Coco Gauff has been riding high since lifting her second Grand Slam trophy at Roland Garros. The 21-year-old came from a set down to defeat then World No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka in the final and etched her name in history as the first American woman to win the French Open since Serena Williams in 2015. Ever since that career-defining win, she’s been everywhere, from late-night shows to basketball courts, earning praise everywhere. But the one that melted her heart the most? Let’s find out!

The American tennis star’s celebration tour made a fun pit stop at ‘The Tonight Show’ with Jimmy Fallon, marking her debut on the late-night talk show circuit. But the energy didn’t stop there. Gauff also turned heads when she showed up courtside at her very first WNBA game.

Gauff was spotted alongside Vanessa Bryant and her children at the New York Liberty vs. Chicago Sky game on Tuesday night. The Liberty didn’t disappoint, handing the Sky an 85-66 defeat. But the spotlight quickly shifted to Gauff, who was greeted by a thunderous ovation midway through the game at Barclays Center. Among the claps and cheers, it was little Cameron’s joyful reaction that stole the show.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

via Imago Tennis: French Open Jun 7, 2025 Paris, FR Coco Gauff of the United States celebrates winning the womenÕs singles final against Aryna Sabalenka on day 14 at Roland Garros Stadium. Paris Roland Garros Stadium ENTER STATE FR, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xSusanxMullanex 20250607_szo_au2_0292

AD

As Cameron clapped excitedly for his sister, fans on social media couldn’t help but notice. One comment summed it up best: “I really can’t get over Cameron clapping for his sister like he just met her today.” Coco herself joined the fun, posting the video on her Instagram story with the caption: “Love him 🥲 my shaylaaa.”

That phrase“My Shayla” is part of a viral TikTok trend where people express love or joy in a funny, affectionate way. Gauff tapping into internet culture added a layer of charm to the already wholesome moment.

The Gauff family has deep athletic roots. Coco is the oldest of three siblings. Codey, the middle child, is into competitive baseball, while Cameron, the youngest, dabbles in football and tennis. Their father, Corey, played basketball at Georgia State, and their mother, Candi, was a track and field star at Florida State. With that kind of sporting DNA, cheering hard probably runs in the blood.

She’s always been vocal about how much her siblings mean to her. Speaking to Robin Roberts on ‘Good Morning America’ after her French Open win, Gauff said, “The support that I have is amazing. My brothers are the reason why I do it. Codey always reminds me of the belief and having that cockiness. Cameron always reminds me to just be joyful in the things I do. I truly learn a lot from everyone around me.”

The love was mutual from the WNBA side, too.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Angel Resse admits being “inspired” by Coco Gauff

Despite the loss, Chicago Sky’s Angel Reese took a moment in the post-game press conference to show appreciation for Coco Gauff. “Inspired, and obviously, congrats to Coco. Um, she’s amazing. Sure, as a young, black woman, I’m super inspired by everything she does, and to see her come up in the WNBA game obviously shows how much she supports women. She supports women in sports and I just hope she continues to just be her.”

It’s not every day that you see two rising sports stars hyping each other up like this. Gauff, on her part, was just happy to finally make it to a WNBA game. “That was insane. I wasn’t expecting everyone to stand up, and it just feels so cool to come back to such a warm reception. This is my first W game and I am really excited that I get to be here to support the Liberty… I’m from South Florida. We don’t have a South Florida team and I am traveling all the time, so I have been wanting to go to a W game for so long. To be here at a full-packed house at Barclays is really cool, ” she said.

Despite all the celebrations, there’s little downtime for the 2-time Grand Slam champion. The grass-court swing is up next, and she’s scheduled to play at the German Open, a warm-up event before Wimbledon.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

With her game in peak form and her off-court star shining just as bright, Coco Gauff is entering the next chapter of her career with momentum and joy. Will she carry that energy all the way to Wimbledon glory next?