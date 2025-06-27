Coco Gauff Is Not Following Serena Williams at Wimbledon 2025 but Choosing Her Own Rules

Wimbledon’s iconic all-white dress code is more than just tradition; it’s a symbol of the tournament’s timeless grace and rigid elegance. While other Grand Slams embrace color and flair on the court, Wimbledon stands as a fortress of formality. Yet, even within this pristine framework, some stars have dared to rebel! Serena Williams, ever the trailblazer, turned heads in 2011 when she rocked hot pink tie-dye leggings during practice, a bold move that stirred tradition’s waters. Though Serena has now stepped away, her legacy of fearless individuality still lingers. Today, the emerging talents Coco Gauff continue to follow the expected path, but what lies ahead in the spotlight?

Just hours ago, Coco Gauff, reigning queen of Roland Garros and now stepping onto the grass of SW19, gave fans a glimpse of her pre-Wimbledon glam. Taking to her IG stories, the American sensation revealed her latest nail art, playfully captioned “Wimpy nails,” as she flaunted a fresh set of light pink polish. With her sights set on Wimbledon glory, Gauff is clearly ready to serve more than just forehands; she’s serving style too.

But as Coco’s subtle nail choice sparked chatter online, it inadvertently stirred echoes of an icon from Coco’s motherland: Serena Williams. A legend who never shied away from bending the fashion norms of tennis, Serena didn’t just play by the rules at Wimbledon; she rewrote them in her own pen.

Take 2008, for instance, when she arrived at Centre Court in a white trench coat over her dress, a masterstroke of elegance and defiance. She brought back the trench in 2009 and added a Nike blazer with a striped skirt twist in 2014, all while dripping in silver jewelry and monochrome accessories.

But Serena’s creativity wasn’t confined to her wardrobe. Her nail art often stole just as many glances as well. From dazzling hues to bold patterns, she treated her hands like a canvas. At Wimbledon, she once painted each nail differently, tied together by a bright orange pop. In 2013’s WTA pre-Wimbledon party, she went full comic-book chic with pink ‘POW’ patterns and dreamy blue-sky designs.

Even in 2011, Serena brought out a bold purple shimmer, “Set… Match,” on all but one nail per hand. The standout digit sparkled in metallic silver “Your Royal Shine-Ness,” topped with a shimmering “Servin’ Up Sparkle” coat packed with holographic glitter. Each choice wasn’t just a style statement, it was a power play.

Now, while Serena has stepped away from the court to focus on life beyond the game after an unmatched legacy of 23 GS titles, Coco Gauff carries the torch into a new era. She arrives at Wimbledon not only as a 2-time GS champion but also mentally sharper, emotionally lighter, and styled with the quiet confidence of someone ready to write her history on the grass.

How Coco Gauff’s mental reset transformed her game

After capturing the 2025 Roland Garros crown, Coco Gauff revealed a transformation that extended far beyond her on-court tactics; it was a shift in mindset that changed everything. “I realized that I have to look at the positives and control my own narrative and not let the narrative control me,” she added. Gone are the days of allowing tennis to dictate her identity. No longer does the game own her emotions, friendships, or sense of self-worth. Instead, the 2-time GS winner has taken back the wheel, redefining what it means to be successful, both on and off the court.

This wasn’t just talk; it was written in her every movement at Roland Garros. On the red clay, Gauff looked more balanced, more composed, and more human as she beat the Belarusian top seed at the French Open final. Even in tight moments, she appeared unshaken. “I started to welcome more friends in my life,” she added. “More family, enjoying those experiences, taking trips… and I think the more I did that, the more I found happiness on the court.” That happiness, that inner peace, became her weapon, sharper than any forehand.

She’s still the same firebrand who burst onto the scene at 15, but Coco Gauff’s no longer playing for validation. In 2025, Coco Gauff is playing from a place of freedom, not fear. Her evolution isn’t just emotional, it’s foundational.

Now, as Wimbledon looms large, the question isn’t whether Gauff has the game. It’s whether this newfound mental armor can help her break the grass-court jinx and lift her 3rd Grand Slam trophy. This time, she’s ready in every way.