Coco Gauff Issues Personal Update as Special Company Eases Wimbledon Pain

As much as Wimbledon has turned out to be an event of upsets for many top-seeded players, it was a forgettable experience for Coco Gauff. The 2025 French Open, who just won her maiden Suzanne Lenglen trophy last month, failed to move past the first round on grass. But now it seems the World No.2 has put the setback behind her as she starts to embrace life again. And what could be better than to do it with your close ones, right? On the eve of America’s historic day, Gauff just spent some amazing moments with dear ones, feeling joy and pride for her country.

Just hours ago, Gauff put out a story where she can be seen posing candidly with a group of friends. The initial clip was posted by Khimadi Yasmin who’s a close friend of hers. Reacting to it, the 2024 WTA Finals winner simply re-shared it on her account. They can be seen having a good time together.

But guess what? This latest update comes from the 21-year-old a day after she immersed herself into the occasion of her country’s Independence Day, on July 4th. Not to mention a very-very special person also joined her in the celebrations. It was none other than her boyfriend Jalen Sera.

More than a day ago, Gauff shared a string of Instagram stories on her account. Returning home, just in time for the American Independence Day, she initially posted a still from beachside. In the background, the track Heaven is a Home could be heard. It provided a sense of calmness following what happened at the Wimbledon. Then in the next story, she was spotted diving deeper into the celebration mode, enjoying the fireworks as Lana Del Rey’s National Anthem played in the background. But she wasn’t the only one witnessing this moment. Her boyfriend Sera also posted the same images as Gauff on his IG account, mirroring her.

This moment together must have felt like healing for Gauff more than anything. Especially after succumbing to a straight set defeat against Ukraine’s Dayana Yastremska in the first round at the grass major. The latter beat her with a score line of 7-6 (7-3), 6-1. But do you know what? It seems Gauff’s fate was already foreshadowed at the Wimbledon even before she stepped on the court. How?

Former icon reveals why Coco Gauff was doomed to lose Wimbledon first round

During a recent episode of her podcast, ex-WTA pro Rennae Stubbs presented a key reason behind Coco Gauff‘s Wimbledon debacle. So did she lose because there was no time for enough preparations after her French Open glory? Maybe. But the actual cause might be something else. And what’s that?

Per Stubbs, it all “just came down to matchup”, while citing how she was shocked to know when Gauff was pitted against Yastremska in the women’s draw. Explaining her point, the former Aussie icon said, “When you think about Yastremska, this is the biggest, worst matchup for Coco in the first round. Now, if Coco was confident coming in on grass, I still think that’s a really hard matchup.”

Reflecting on what made the Ukrainian a formidable opponent over Gauff, Stubbs continued, “She’s the one, two, three maximum punch player. Bang with the return, bang with the second shot, serve plus one. She’s not going to be a type of person that’s going to rally for six or seven. And Yastremska’s ability to maybe hit five great shots, that’s very rare.”

While concluding her remarks, she reiterated, “It was just, so I talk about, yeah, could she have had more time preparing? Could she have more matches in Berlin? Sure. But I think this comes down to straight up a bad matchup.” With Wimbledon now behind her, Gauff would like to put all her focus on what’s next. She will soon enter the US Open where she’s won two years ago. Do you think the World No.2 will make a solid comeback at the Flushing Meadows? Let us know in the comments below.

