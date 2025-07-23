Coco Gauff Joins USA With Special Message To Venus Williams’ Tennis Return At 45

At 45, Venus Williams is still defying time and logic. In Washington, the tennis legend pulled off a comeback for the ages, beating World No. 35 Peyton Stearns, a 23-year-old, in straight sets. For most players, a 16-month absence from the WTA Tour might mark the end. For Venus, it was just a pause. No one saw it coming. Not after she last competed in March 2024. Not after she hadn’t won a singles match since 2023. Not after the WTA itself had her listed as “inactive.” And yet, under the lights in D.C., Venus Williams reminded everyone exactly who she is! And many are celebrating her return, including Coco Gauff.

Many doubted whether this comeback was even necessary. But Venus didn’t just prove she belonged; she proved the greats write their own timelines. She now stands as the oldest woman to win a WTA Tour singles match since Martina Navratilova did it at 47 in 2004. Tennis royalty quickly took notice. In a short clip on X, Billie Jean King beamed, “Venus. What a champion! Great going tonight, you played beautifully and good luck in your next round and beyond. And I hope I get to see you soon. Fantastic, what a champion!”

Coco Gauff, who’s never shied away from calling Venus a hero, posted an Instagram Story featuring a video of the match with a simple, punchy caption: “amazing!!!!”