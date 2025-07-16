Coco Gauff Just Can’t Help but Gush About Boyfriend Jalen Sera’s Stunning Look With a 2-Word Reaction

After having a successful clay court swing where Coco Gauff reached the finals in Madrid and Rome, before clinching the big title at Roland Garros, she couldn’t find the same success on grass. She made early exits from both Berlin and Wimbledon! Following her first-round exit at Wimbledon, she admitted she was “disappointed” and “struggling in the locker room“. However, having said that, Gauff also claimed that she’s not going to dwell on this too long because she wants to do well at the US Open. “Maybe losing in the first round here isn’t the worst thing in the world because I have time to reset.” How will she reset things now? Perhaps a fashion therapy after a Wimbledon setback!

Currently, Coco Gauff has taken some time off from tennis to recharge at home before the North American hard-court swing kicks in. Amid all these, the tennis star was spotted turning heads at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta with her stunning look. She literally ditched the tennis whites and opted for a next-level cowgirl ensemble that had fans doing a double-take. She effortlessly captivated attention in a stylish brown suede romper that exuded a bit of nostalgia, reminiscent of a vintage Western runway. Why did she wear this type of dress in particular? Well, both Gauff and her boyfriend recently attended Beyonce’s Cowboy Carter Tour!

The Tour celebrated Beyonce’s 2024 album Cowboy Carter, a bold project that reclaims the Black origins of country music while wearing the elements of pop, soul, and rock. Just like Coco Gauff, even Sera matched the vibe of that event with a black T-shirt and beige colored trousers. He captioned that post with, “Yeeeehawwww💥💥💥💥.” Seeing this post, Gauff gushed at her boyfriend’s stunning look by dropping a comment, saying, “bang bang ❗️“.

In her own IG stories, she shared more glimpses of her Cowboy-styled look with the caption, “CC 🐴🤎🐝.” Jalen Sera had commented on this post, saying, “Bang!“. Not only him, though, even her peer, Taylor Townsend, dropped a comment saying, “Issa buss down cowgirl!! 😍🔥🤎.” During the concert, Coco Gauff even got the chance to pose with Beyonce’s mom Tina Knowles.

Reflecting on all these memorable moments from that trip, Gauff tweeted, “beyonce waved at me during her show last night & I met the queen, Ms. Tina Knowles! I cannot believe my life, I am so grateful for it. Thank you to the both of them for a moment I will never forget !” In her IG stories, Coco Gauff revealed that she was literally shaking out of excitement after her meeting with Knowles and her excitement levels notched up further when Beyonce waved at her during the show.

Coco Gauff has always been a big fan of Beyonce. For example, during an interview at the 2023 US Open, she was asked which celebrity could potentially distract her during a match. Replying to that, she named Beyonce without a bit of hesitation. She claimed that she’d get star-struck if Beyonce ever manages to make a way out to attend her matches.

Gauff is all set to return to competitive mode at the 2025 Canadian Open, which kicks starts from July 27 at the IGA Stadium in Montreal. So, with the hard-court season approaching, this night of music and celebration with her boyfriend Jalen Sera perhaps provided exactly the kind of recharge she needed. Be it in her highs or in her lows, Sera has been her constant companion in these last few years. What does Gauff have to say about her ever-supportive boyfriend?

Taking a look at Coco Gauff and Jalen Sera’s love story

A love story beyond the tennis court! Coco Gauff and Jalen Sera’s relationship first came to the limelight in 2023. But their connection goes way back to when Sera was a fourth grader in her mom’s classroom. During an interview with TIME in April 2024, Gauff revealed that her mom has always remembered Sera as a “smart, nice kid.”

Later on, while talking about their relationships, Gauff claimed this as her “first real relationship“. Who is Jalen Sera, and what does he do, though? Well, other than being one of the biggest supporters for Coco Gauff, various reports suggest that he’s an Atlanta-based musician who is often seen sharing videos of himself on his YouTube account, playing various songs on the guitar.

Talking about being one of her strongest pillars of support, Gauff once spoke about how he helped her stay mentally grounded before the 2023 US Open final. The couple has mostly prioritized their privacy, despite showing their love and support for each other through these types of comments on their social media posts. However, months after cryptic IG hints, Coco Gauff recently hard-launched her boyfriend during a promotional video shoot for BOSE.

During that video shoot, Gauff was spotted listening to an audio clip from Sera in which he was seen calling her “coolest person ever” and also admitting how proud he is of her and how much he loves her. Hearing this, Coco Gauff replied, “That’s my boyfriend, and today’s actually our two-year anniversary, so that’s very nice. Oh, he didn’t tell me about that.” Share your thoughts on these two lovebirds in the comment box.