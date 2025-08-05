Coco Gauff Keeps Canadian Open Dreams Alive Amid Mounting Pressure Before US Open

French Open queen and World No.2 Coco Gauff may have crashed out of the singles event at the Canadian Open, but the 21-year-old is still continuing to fight it out in Montreal. In fact, the American WTA star has now made it to the ultimate stage of the 1000-level event. With her trusted partner, she’s now on the verge of creating history in Canada this week after an intense, thrilling triumph over an equally solid pair.

Gauff and compatriot McCartney Kessler defeated Olga Danilovic and Hsieh Su-wei on Monday night in the Canadian Open doubles semifinal. After Danilovic-Hsieh snatched the first set, the pressure mounted on the American duo. But they didn’t give up. Gauff and Kessler made a phenomenal comeback in the second set before confirming their final appearance with a score line of 5-7, 6-4, 10-6. The Roland Garros champion took to her Instagram to share the massive update.

The latest win will definitely provide a much-needed confidence boost to Gauff. Especially before kicking off her next hard court campaign in Cincinnati. Following the historic victory in Paris, the American has been going through a rough patch as of late. She was ousted in Berlin in the first round. Later, at the All England Club, the fate remained unchanged. Ukraine’s Dayana Yastremska edged her out in the opening encounter itself.

Just days ago, local star and rising talent Mboko bested Gauff in straight sets in Canada to reach her maiden WTA 1000 quarterfinal. She’s also the first Canadian to enter the R8 in Montreal. Bianca Andreescu, in 2019’s edition, was the last one to accomplish the feat.

Coming back to Gauff, her main target now will be to catch the best form possible in coming days. Especially ahead of the biggest challenge in New York.

Coco Gauff looks to win her second slam in 2025

While the overall form of Coco Gauff has been concerning in 2025 season, her triumph in Paris was stunning. It proved that she can rise to the occasion when the stakes are higher at Grand Slam tournaments. Probably that may provide help her regain the lost spirits after back-to-back debacles in Wimbledon and her singles campaign in Montreal.

Next up, she will appear at the Cincinnati Open later this week. What’s interesting to note is that she’s already won the title at the WTA 1000 event in the past. Two years ago, she beat Karolina Muchova in the final to lift the trophy. Aged 19, Gauff became the first teen champion in Cincinnati since 17-year-old Linda Tuero won the 1968 edition. “This is unbelievable,” said the American. “Especially after everything I went through earlier this summer in Europe. There’s been a lot of ups and downs the last couple of weeks.” Gauff would now like to repeat the performance this season too.

And lastly, she will try to enter the US Open with a stable form by her side. After creating history at the Flushing Meadows in 2023, she failed to defend her crown in 2024. Compatriot Emma Navarro beat her last year in the fourth round. Following the exit, Gauff revealed that “there were things execution-wise, obviously I wish I could serve better. I think if I would have did that, it would have been a different story for me. But Emma played really well. She did everything well, I thought.”

