Coco Gauff Leaves Behind Maria Sharapova in a Unique WTA Feat at The Canadian Open

When it comes to Coco Gauff, breaking records and achieving some unheard feats is synonymous with her. Such is her rise on the WTA Tour that Gauff has gone on to become one of the top players in women’s tennis over the past few years.

After her title-winning campaign at the 2023 US Open, Gauff clinched her second major title this year at the French Open. Recently, she achieved another feat that put her ahead of the likes of Maria Sharapova and Caroline Wozniacki.

Gauff is currently in Montreal, where she is playing in the National Bank Open. Earlier today, she defeated Veronika Kudermetova in the round of 32 clash. With this, Gauff surpassed Caroline Wozniacki in the second place for the most wins before turning 22 in Tier I/WTA-1000 events since the format’s introduction in 1990. The American sensation now has 87 wins in those tournaments, ahead of the likes of Wozniacki, who has 86 wins, and Maria Sharapova, who has 84 wins. Only Martina Hingis, with 154 wins, is ahead of Gauff in this feat.

Despite the victory and record-breaking feat, Gauff’s past issues seem to continue to trouble her. The 21-year-old committed several double faults but kept her nerves to clinch the match today in three sets. The top seed, Gauff, is a firm favorite at the tournament in the absence of stars like Aryna Sabalenka.

However, after overcoming tough moments, Gauff is feeling confident going forward. During the post-match interview, she said, “It was a tough match. I thought I did well mentally, especially on the return. I was playing an opponent that served really well. Obviously, I would like to serve better on my end, but overall, just happy to get through. It does give positives that I am winning these matches having literally one part of my game on a crutch. If I can stand on both feet, then I can only imagine that it will be a lot more straight-forward and a lot easier for me.”

Meanwhile, Gauff is also participating in doubles at this tournament along with her singles commitments. As Coco’s serving struggles continue, she made a bizarre wish to overcome this problem.

Coco Gauff finds a new mantra to solve serving problems

Statistically speaking, Gauff committed 23 and 14 double faults in her two singles matches at the National Bank Open. However, that number went down to zero in her doubles match. Thus, Gauff suggested that she would have to play like doubles in her singles matches if she were to solve this problem.

The American sensation said, “My doubles yesterday, I hit zero double faults, so it was just, like, okay. It’s definitely positive. I just would like to serve how I do in doubles in singles, but that was the reason to play is just to give myself pressure moments. You know, it’s weird. I feel more pressure serving in doubles than in singles because I don’t want to sit here and give the match away for my partner. So I’m trying to take that mentality into singles, but it’s not so easy. Yeah, I’m happy that I have another chance to compete and another chance to get better.”

Gauff is playing doubles with McCartney Kessler, and the duo has reached the pre-quarters. On the singles front, Gauff will face Victoria Mboko in the pre-quarterfinals tomorrow.