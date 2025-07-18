Coco Gauff-Led Era Exposes the Mounting Concern Faced by Women’s Tennis

Grass has never been Iga Swiatek’s favorite surface. Although she tasted a title triumph as a junior at the 2018 Wimbledon, her previous best record on the senior level was reaching the QF in 2023. Her win record here was just 71%. But who would have predicted that she’d wrap up what final within 57 minutes and become the first Polish player to win a title at Wimbledon in the Open Era? Well, the former world number 9, Andrea Petkovic, was among the few who had previously predicted that Swiatek would win the Championship this year.

During a conversation on the Becker Petkovic Podcast, she said, “I believe that Iga Swiatek will win the tournament. She’s not traditionally a good grass-court player. But I’ll tell you why. I was in Bad Homburg, and in two of her matches, a falcon circled over her head for ten minutes. Wow. I saw that, and I thought, that’s the sign. That’s the sign. She’ll win Wimbledon.” Her superstitions led to a very successful prediction! But following Swiatek’s incredible triumph, she shared a very interesting thought which literally annoys her a bit when it comes to women’s tennis.

Although we’ve seen players like Madison Keys and Barbora Krejčíková sneaking in a few titles in recent times, it has been mostly a complete domination of players Aryna Sabalenka, Iga Swiatek, and Coco Gauff. ‘Big 3’is women’s tennis? Well, just like Jannik Sinner and Carlos Alcaraz, these three have been dominating the tennis world on the women’s side. Petkovic believes that their period of domination is longer than that of ‘Sincaraz’. However, while talking about her concerns during an interview with Eurosport, the German star added, “In the women’s world, Coco Gauff is one of the biggest sports stars in the US. We don’t really get that attention here, though, because it’s a different market. Sabalenka and Swiatek are also big stars there because they’re Gauff’s competitors. Unfortunately, it’s not quite the same here in Europe.“

She claimed, “Unfortunately, women’s tennis is sometimes somewhat devalued, even though the three women totally dominate. That always annoys me. That’s why I try to support and strengthen women’s tennis.” If we take a look at the record of these three players from the 2023 season, Iga Swiatek, Coco Gauff, and Aryna Sabalenka have bagged a total of 8 Grand Slam titles. Incredible domination!

Although at the 2025 Wimbledon, Coco Gauff made an early exit, and then we yet again saw Aryna Sabalenka missing out on the chance of clinching a major title this season, Iga Swiatek stepped up when she needed it the most. What did she say after securing her first title at Wimbledon, though?

Coco Gauff’s biggest rival, Iga Swiatek’s sheer domination in the Wimbledon final draws a bold take for a major change

With her incredible triumph over Amanda Anisimova, Iga Swiatek became the third player in the Open Era to win all her first six women’s singles Grand Slam finals after Margaret Court and Monica Seles. Not only that, no woman had won a Wimbledon final with a double bagel since Dorothea Lambert Chambers in 1911.

So this was not just a victory, but a clear statement! A statement that silences all her critics. Reacting to this emphatic triumph at Wimbledon, Swiatek said, “It seems super surreal. Honestly, I didn’t even dream of winning Wimbledon because it was way too far. I feel like I’m an experienced player, having won other Slams, but I didn’t expect this.“

However, seeing this scoreline in the one-sided final drew interesting reactions in the tennis world. Several former pros called for a best-of-five in the crucial matches at the women’s singles events at the Grand Slams. For example, Laurent Rochette said she feels that we must at least guarantee a playing time of one hour and thirty minutes (minimum). She says that these major tournaments should move to a five-set format from the semifinals, because this would indeed add a physical dimension to the matches and reduce the chances of these one-sided results.

Even British former pro, Laura Robson, had a similar take on this. After seeing the women’s final, she said, “This is when you are desperate for the women’s final to be a best-of-five.” What are your thoughts on this, though? On one side, we see Coco Gauff, Iga Swiatek, and Aryna Sabalenka’s domination is being celebrated, but then on the other side, it also raises a few question marks.