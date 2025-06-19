brand-logo
Coco Gauff Loses to Berlin Curse as Loss to Wang Xinyu Raises Wimbledon Alarm

ByVatsal Shah

Jun 19, 2025 | 1:12 PM EDT

via Imago

via Imago

With the tournaments coming thick and fast, there is hardly any breathing space for the players. Ask Coco Gauff, who clinched her maiden French Open title recently. The American sensation defeated Aryna Sabalenka in a thrilling summit clash in Paris to win one of the biggest titles of her career. However, it looks like Gauff is still soaked in the memories of that win as she faced a harsh reality check ahead of the Wimbledon Championships.

The reigning Roland Garros champ began her grass court season on a poor note, as she was shocked by 49th-ranked Wang Xinyu at the Berlin Open. The tournament was due to serve as a crucial event for her Wimbledon preparations, but the American sensation fell tamely in straight sets, 6-3, 6-3, to have a major impact on her preparations for the grass-court Grand Slam tournament.

This is a developing story…

