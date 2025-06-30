Coco Gauff, Madison Keys and Co’s Chances of Breaking Serena Williams Record at Wimbledon Weighed by Ex-Pro

The 2025 season has mostly been about the Americans when it comes to the WTA. It all started with a lesser-known player like McCartney Kessler winning the Hobart International, and then Madison Keys surprising everyone by lifting her first major title at the 2025 AO. Others like Amanda Anisimova, Emma Navarro, and Jessica Pegula also tasted success this season. But the most remarkable of these triumphs was Coco Gauff ending a 10-year-long wait by becoming the first American woman after Serena Williams to lift the title at Roland Garros.

Talking about the rise of American women’s tennis, ATP star Taylor Fritz once admitted, “I think the women have been doing an incredible job of that for a long, long time, and I think the guys kind of need to step it up a little bit.” Now, with Wimbledon having already started, how optimistic is the tennis world about the success of American women’s tennis stars at this historic grass-court event?

Well, Serena Williams was the last American woman to win this title (in 2016), but now talking about the chances of players like Coco Gauff, Madison Keys, and others, former USTA president, Katrina Adams, recently shared her thoughts in an interview with CBC Sports. She spoke about how the slippery surfaces at SW19 can be a challenge and an advantage for them. “First of all, we have four women in the Top 10. So that’s a good start. You talk about Coco, Madison, who have both won the first two legs of the majors this year. That’s a good start. Jess Pegula is coming off a win just a week ago at Bad Homburg. So she has got a great, solid grass-court game. So when we talk about these three players, which I just mentioned, they’re solid on the grass with their game styles.”

Further on, she added, “Madison Keys with her big serve, moves well. She always had great results on grass, but she has also been injured on the grass. So, let’s hope she gets through this year and stays healthy.” Ever since Serena Williams retired from the sport (in September 2022), there has always been a question about who’s going to be the next superstar. But now, perhaps after seeing the performance of players like Coco Gauff, Madison Keys, Jessica Pegula, and others, it’s more like: Who is going to outshine the other to reach the summit?

Talking about the successes of American women’s tennis this season, Jessica Pegula said, “I just think that our depth is pretty incredible. I think it has been, though, honestly, for a few years now. I think we’re just seeing more Americans maybe in the top 10, obviously top 20, for sure. That’s definitely a big change. You know, having Coco and Maddie win Slams over the last couple of years as Americans is huge for women’s tennis or for women’s tennis in America.”

Madison Keys also spoke about the same during the 2025 Indian Wells Masters. She highlighted how consistent American women’s tennis players have been in recent times. According to Coco Gauff, “We’re all pushing each other to do better.” But who, according to the tennis experts, has a greater chance of finding success at Wimbledon?

Taking a look at the path to glory for Coco Gauff and Madison Keys

If we take a look at the draw, both Madison Keys and Coco Gauff have been handed tricky draws at Wimbledon. On one side, Madison Keys has already got off to a winning start by defeating Elena Gabriela Ruse in the first round by 6(4)-7,7-5,7-5. Next up for her is Serbia’s Olga Danilovic, and then in the third round, she could face either Leylah Fernandez or her compatriot Peyton Stearns before taking on the likes of either Paula Badosa or local favorite Katie Boulter in the fourth round.

If she overcomes all these hurdles, Madison Keys could possibly meet Aryna Sabalenka in the QF. Then in the SF, there is a chance of Keys facing last year’s finalist, Jasmine Paolini, before crossing paths with the world number 2, Coco Gauff, in the final. What are her chances at Wimbledon 2025? Well, according to American legend, Andy Roddick, “I like Maddie Keys, I think from the American side. I think she’s my favorite. I think she’s well-versed on the grass. She’s had good results.” Her best record at Wimbledon has been reaching the QFs in 2015 and 2023. Fasten your seatbelts for some blockbuster clashes at the 2025 Wimbledon.

Talking about her chances, other tennis legends like Tracy Austin also claimed, “I think Maddie would be a good chance.” Chanda Rubin gave Austin a nod while saying, “Absolutely, and she knows her way around the net as well, and that’s the part of her game that I like to see her add. Come in maybe a little bit more on the grass, especially behind her big groundstrokes, and just play with a little more glue.”

What are Coco Gauff’s chances, though? If we take a look at her draw, she will face Dayana Yastremska in the first round, Victoria Azarenka in the second, and Sofia Kenin in the third. In the fourth round, Gauff’s probable opponent could be Daria Kasatkina, but then in the QF, there’s a high chance of her facing Iga Swiatek. If she overcomes these hurdles, her probable opponents in the SF and final could be Jessica Pegula and Aryna Sabalenka, respectively. After seeing this draw, Andy Roddick stated, “I don’t think Coco makes it to the fourth round.”

Jessica Pegula, on the other hand, has been oozing with confidence after a “quick turnaround” on the grass court. After making an early exit from Berlin, she defeated Iga Swiatek in the final of the Bad Homburg Open by 6-4,7-5. Who among these American tennis stars do you think can find success at the 2025 Wimbledon?