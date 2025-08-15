Coco Gauff, Madison Keys, and Others Left Mesmerized Over Taylor Townsend’s Jaw-Dropping Beauty

Taylor Townsend is shining bright, both on and off the court! The American star is at the top of the WTA doubles rankings after putting on some amazing performances this season. Earlier this year, Townsend won the Australian Open women’s doubles title, apart from successes in Dubai and Washington. As Townsend looks ready to go at the US Open, she dropped some scintillating pictures of herself, which invited praise from the likes of Coco Gauff and Madison Keys.

Townsend is one of the most fashionable players on the tour and even has her own clothing line. Back in the French Open earlier this year, she was spotted wearing kits from her brand with the logo ‘TT’. Hours ago, she shared some jaw-dropping pictures in a blue sleeveless top and matching shorts. The American star looked gorgeous as she upped her style quotient with the pictures that she shared on her official Instagram handle.

This invited some special reactions from her fellow tennis stars. Players like Coco Gauff and Madison Keys, who share a great bond with Townsend, were full of praise. Gauff was among the first ones to react to Townsend’s picture, commenting, “gorgeous,” along with a heart-eyed emoji. Keys was similarly effusive writing, “Stunning!” While Eugenie Bouchard liked Townsend’s post, Jennifer Brady wrote, “She’s a queen.” Indeed, Townsend left not only her fans in awe but also her fellow tennis stars with her stunning pictures.

Although Townsend is a fashion icon on the court, she once admitted that she was playing without a clothing sponsor. “This tournament was about me getting my logo out there and people being able to see me branded. I’m just taking things into my own hands. You know, I’ve had so much success and done so many things—but I’m No. 2 in the world in doubles and I still don’t have a clothing sponsor. So I was like, why not take it into my own hands and do my own thing?” she said at the French Open, while wearing her brand.

Meanwhile, Taylor Townsend has been quite vocal of late about the changes in the mixed doubles format at the US Open. Ahead of the tournament, she remained hopeful that the new format would pay dividends.

Taylor Townsend speaks about the revamped US Open Mixed Doubles event

When the US Open announced a brand new format for the mixed doubles event that will see many singles stars participating, it caused quite a stir in tennis circles. Many doubles specialists slammed the new format, alleging that the US Open was trying to kill doubles tennis. However, Taylor Townsend backed the bold decision by the US Open and hoped that it would come out good.

She said, “It’s admirable to take a risk. I mean, it’s obvious what they’re trying to do when you look at the roster. Whether it’s what’s best for the players or what’s fair is another conversation. A lot of people are afraid of what they don’t understand. But it’s also admirable to take a risk. It’s easy to just keep doing the same thing, go with the flow. This is a big risk by the USTA and the US Open, and now we’re all just watching to see how it plays out.”

Townsend will pair up with Ben Shelton in the event, and the duo will be the pair to watch out for at the tournament. Can Taylor Townsend continue her good form and achieve success at the US Open? Let us know your views in the comments below.