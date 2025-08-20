Coco Gauff Makes Announcement for US Open 2025

It is Coco Gauff’s moment to shine at the upcoming US Open. After some incredible performances earlier this season, where she won her first French Open title, Gauff is rearing to go to emulate her feat from two years back when she captured her maiden Grand Slam title in New York. Further, Gauff will have the added advantage of the support from the home fans when she steps onto the court in a few days. Meanwhile, just days before the tournament, Gauff is making some last-minute moves to ramp up her preparations for the US Open. Recently, she made a big announcement that is sure to leave you excited.

Taking to her official Instagram handle, Gauff announced an exciting new update on her partnership with a major sponsor. She teamed up with Baker Tilly, which is a leading advisory, tax, and assurance firm. While Gauff added the firm to her long list of sponsors, the collaboration at the US Open will help Baker Tilly to explore a new clientele, given that Gauff has worldwide followers. Sharing some glimpses of her preparations for the US Open, Gauff wrote, “Together with @bakertillyus, we’re redefining what’s possible. Ready to meet the moment in New York.”

Gauff joined Baker Tilly in 2023 when she was named the brand ambassador of the company. The American star was one of the hottest prospects back then, and her massive rise in popularity made it a dream move for Baker Tilly. The then CEO of Baker Tilly, Alan Whitman, said, “Coco Gauff is a trailblazer whose quiet confidence and steely courage are riveting to watch. We are proud and honored to partner with Coco. She is a role model with a worldwide following who inspires us all to reach for what’s possible.”

Despite Gauff entering the US Open as a hot favorite, she is unlikely to achieve what Chris Evert predicted for her earlier this year. The American sensation would have to go out all guns blazing if she has to achieve that.

The reigning French Open champion had a wonderful start to the season, with confident wins over top players like Iga Swiatek. Gauff had gotten the better of the Pole at the WTA Finals and the United Cup, making Evert believe that she could end this year as the World Number 1.

Talking about it, Evert said, “I think Coco [Gauff] will end up No. 1—did you see the last few tournaments she played? When I watched Iga play Coco, and Coco was winning the forehand rallies. In that matchup, whoever’s forehand is better is going to win the match. She [Gauff] is number three right now. It’s not that far out. I think she’s going to get there.”

However, Gauff recently slipped to Number 3 after Swiatek overtook her after winning the Cincinnati Open title. Gauff is trailing World Number 1 Aryna Sabalenka by almost 3500 points, and it remains unlikely that Gauff would end up on the top, unless something magical happens.