Coco Gauff Makes Bold Confession About Her Biggest Weakness Before US Open: “It Hurts”

“I know I probably won’t be ever double fault-free, but if I could get that to 2 per cent, 3 per cent, it would make a big difference in just making these matches a lot easier.” Coco Gauff is one of the few athletes who know their flaws all too well. Of course, it’s difficult not to be alarmed by the 320 double faults she has to her name this season. And that’s why she has brought Gavin MacMillan on board. “I’m not gonna waste my time playing the way I don’t wanna play,” she explained. But did she always have the foresight for improvement?

During the presser ahead of the 2025 US Open, a reporter asked the same to Coco Gauff. She wondered if the foresight was something she always had, or did it come with all the achievements and the games that Gauff had conquered. Without wasting a breath, the #3 WTA star confirmed, “No, I’ve always been like that.”

With the goal of becoming a better version of herself, Gauf continued, “When I won [the 2023] US Open here, I’ve been very vocal. I wasn’t very happy with how I played the whole tournament. And that was a great result for me. But for me, I just wanna get better. I’m obsessed with the process of getting better. And yeah, sometimes maybe it hurts because I get obsessed with it too much. But, I don’t know. I just feel like I can have like a clear future where I can see myself. And I feel like I’m really close. And I think this aspect of the game will bring everything together for me.”

So, how does the #3 WTA star plan on improving her serve? She parted ways with Matt Daly, and hired Gavin MacMillan. The new coach has established himself as a biomechanics expert who cured Aryna Sabalenka of her past troubles with serve. And now, it’s Gauff’s turn to improve her game.

But what exactly made the 21-year-old sensation make such a decision? Well, it’s all because of the displeasure that she felt with the recent defeats. Let’s hear it out from Gauff herself.

Coco Gauff doesn’t wish to play like she used to before

In the aforementioned press conference, Coco Gauff confessed that she replaced Daly with MacMillan because she wants what was best for her game. And she can do that with MacMillan’s past experience. But there was one feeling that seemed to have surpassed the others. And it was the feeling of loss.

Gauff claimed, “I mean, a tournament is a tournament. Like, I hate losing regardless of where I am. This was a 250. I would just feel just as crazy to do it. And yeah, I felt like this is a good opportunity because I mean, I don’t that many points to defend honestly in this part of the season.” With 7874 points and ranking in the third spot of the WTA, she desperately aspires to climb higher.

She continued, “I’m doing what’s best for my game. And I feel like as athlete, I can be like, yeah, won French Open, I made finals back-to-back, quarters of Australia.’ I can be like, ‘Okay, I’m doing fine, and continuing playing the way that I’m playing. But I know where I wanna see my game in the future. And if I’m not gonna waste my time playing the way I don’t wanna play.’”

But can we actually expect to witness major improvements in Gauff’s serve? Well, we’ll have to wait a couple more days to find that out. For now, let’s commend Coco Gauff for her courage as she tries her best to improve her game, shall we?