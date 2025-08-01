brand-logo
Coco Gauff Makes Feelings Clear on Surviving Canadian Open With Key Weakness: “It’s Not My Best”

ByMintu Tomar

Jul 31, 2025 | 8:37 PM EDT

feature-image

via Imago

feature-image

via Imago

Coco Gauff has been facing an uphill task of regaining form since that shocking Wimbledon debacle. At the start of this week in Montreal, the 2025 French Open queen was under pressure to find that much-needed momentum. And she did. Well, sort of. The World No. 2 somehow saved her match against compatriot Danielle Collins after being just two points away from another early exit. The biggest talking point? Her double faults. They have haunted her for the better part of the season, and she committed 23 of them against Collins. Cut to Thursday, things were hardly any different.

Gauff defeated Russia’s Veronika Kudermetova after a gritty 2-hour 32-minute battle. After losing the first set, it looked like the American may not stand a chance. However, she fought hard and eventually emerged victorious with a score line of 4-6, 7-5, 6-2. Her serves? Still a problem.

Gauff committed 14 double faults while serving against Kudermetova. Following her match against Kudermetova, Gauff made her feelings clear while confessing to her recurring problem. “The goal of the game is to survive and advance. It’s not my best but it’s good enough for today,” she began, relieved about avoiding another early exit. “I’m sure everyone can read my body language, so I don’t think I’m gonna be that nice to myself. Mentally, I’m very proud of myself. There are obviously parts of my games I have to work on, and one of those is the serve.” She added, “The fact I’m winning these matches not feeling my best is something to be proud of. I only can look forward to the future when I am feeling my best.. hopefully it’s a bit easier.”

AD

According to a unique stat from OptaAce, Coco Gauff is only competing against herself when it comes to double faults in 2025. Back in May at the Italian Open, she committed 42 double faults. Before that, in Indian Wells, the count was 38. And now, in just two matches in her third WTA 1000 event of the season, she’s committed 37 double faults. Well, that’s really concerning for the World No.2. The US Open is right around the corner, and this weakness may cost her. Considering the urgency of the situation, a former WTA icon has offered key advice to overcome the current problem.

Rennae Stubbs shares valuable insight on Coco Gauff’s double-fault woes

Reflecting on the 23 double faults that she committed in her match against Collins, Gauff joked, “Maybe if I cut that in half it would be a quicker match for me.” While 14 is pretty close to that figure, Gauff knows better than to rest easy. And if she wants advice, former pro Rennae Stubbs has got something for her.

Taking to X after Gauff’s first match in Montreal, Stubbs wrote, “I really wish Coco would just think about getting under the ball more on her 2nd serve. She has to accelerate up not down…so think 7pm on the ball not noon…its hard to explain but if u think of the ball as a clock it helps.” She came up with a follow-up post while adding another insightful suggestion. “Also Coco, get that toss back and don’t get on that front foot too early.”

Interestingly, Gauff had committed 24 double faults in her previous three matches combined. However, even as she was struggling against Collins, Stubbs still believed that she would eventually come out on top. In a different post, the ex-WTA pro wrote, “Cocos speed, tenacity and fight wins her so many matches! I know it’s not over but trust me, I think she still wins this…she just never gives up. It’s a true testament to her guts! she doesn’t let the worst effect her best! sign of a champion.”

Going forward, the young American will now appear in the R16 in Montreal. Her upcoming opponent is Canadian prodigy Victoria Mboko, who had a milestone win against Marie Bouzkova on Thursday.

