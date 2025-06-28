Coco Gauff Makes 4-Word Statement as Aryna Sabalenka Saga Takes New Turn at Wimbledon

Just a couple of weeks ago, the French Open final on the WTA side was a thunderclap. Aryna Sabalenka edged the 1st set in a razor-tight tiebreaker, Coco Gauff clawed back the 2nd, and then, amid swirling winds, the American snatched the decider, dramatically taking the crown. But it wasn’t the result alone that sparked headlines; it was what Sabalenka said afterwards: “Not because she played incredible, [but] because I made all of those mistakes,” she said, following a staggering 70 unforced errors. Fast forward to Wimbledon, and Gauff now drops a loaded hint about her bond with Sabalenka. Curious what she said? You won’t see it coming.

Wimbledon’s Centre Court turned into an unexpected dance floor yesterday as American Coco Gauff and Belarusian Aryna Sabalenka served up a moment no one saw coming. The world No. 1 and 2 swayed in sync to C+C Music Factory’s “Gonna Make You Sweat (Everybody Dance Now),” a clip Wimbledon’s official IG couldn’t resist sharing. It wasn’t just a light-hearted jam; it was a striking symbol of unity, resilience, and the beautiful chaos of sport turning rivals into rhythm-bound allies.

But the story didn’t end there! On the Tennis Channel, X handle, a clip surfaced where Sabalenka cheekily asked Coco, “I wonder what you want us to chat about? Okay, are we still friends?” Without missing a beat, Gauff replied, “Yeah, we are good.” Sabalenka sealed it with a grin, declaring, “So you see, it’s all good guys, chill out.” Message sent: friendship restored, narrative flipped.

The story continues…