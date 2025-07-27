Coco Gauff Makes Honest Admission About Fans She Can’t Ignore- “It’s Always Crazy”

Back in March, Palm Beach County native Coco Gauff balanced Miami Open battles with a bold announcement: her latest shoe drop. Partnering with New Balance, the then–World No. 3 unveiled the “Coco Delray,” a design inspired by the Florida city that shaped her game and grit. Released during her 21st birthday week, the shoe carried not just style but roots, stamped with the energy of where she grew up and trained. Now, as her signature line turns into a fan-favorite collection, Gauff makes her feelings clear: every pair worn courtside reflects more than fashion; it mirrors her journey, her hometown, and her fire.

After conquering Roland Garros but exiting the grass-court swing without a single win, Coco Gauff now steps into one of the season’s defining stretches, Canada’s WTA 1000. Sitting at the very top of the 2025 draw, her name carries weight, power, and expectation. With Aryna Sabalenka sidelined by injury, Gauff arrives as the tournament’s top favorite, chasing a deeper run at an event where she has already reached the quarterfinals three times.

Yet before the first ball is struck, a completely different kind of moment sparked a storm across her social media.

Coco Gauff, never one to overlook the energy around her, took to X to share her thoughts: “shoutout to all the homies pulling up to my matches in CG1s, CG2s, and The Delrays. Not that I have favorites amongst y’all butttt if you pull up in those i’m signing, or taking a pic, basically whatever you want me to do, it’s always crazy for me to see ppl wearing my shoes fr❤️.”

Her words, raw and unfiltered, revealed a deeper layer to her competitive fire, a connection with those who walk in her journey, literally and figuratively. Seeing fans lace up her signature sneakers is more than brand loyalty; it is proof that her story has stepped beyond the baseline. Moments later, she echoed that same sentiment on Instagram Stories, adding, “Thank you all for supporting, it means a lot. I will always reciprocate in whatever way I can.”

