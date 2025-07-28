Coco Gauff Makes Honest Admission About Playing ‘Mandatory’ WTA Stop Before US Open

After having a wonderful clay court season, where she reached the finals in Madrid and Rome, before lifting the second major title of her career in Roland Garros, everyone expected a similar run from Coco Gauff on grass. But that didn’t happen! At first, she was knocked out of the Grass Court Championships in Berlin in her very first match and guess what? It was followed by yet another shocking early exit from Wimbledon. Nothing really went for the 21-year-old American, in her first round match against Dayana Yastremska at Wimbledon. However, perhaps it’s time for Gauff to bounce back and she couldn’t have asked for a better stage to do that!

After her disappointing exit from Wimbledon, Coco Gauff admitted she was “disappointed” and “struggling” in the locker room. She said she doesn’t really like losing and she’s quite disappointed with the way she had performed in that match. However, having said that, Gauff also mentioned, “Obviously I’m not going to dwell on this too long because I want to do well at the US Open. Maybe losing in the first round here isn’t the worst thing in the world because I have time to reset.”

Coco Gauff has already played 41 matches this season, and she has won 31 out of them. Amid a already jampacked schedule, Gauff has now decided to take part at the WTA 1000 event in Montreal. Is there any specific reason of her choosing this tournament to make a comeback after that disappointing result at Wimbledon? “One of the reasons is that it is a WTA 1000 and it is mandatory to play them (laughs). Seriously, it’s a great tournament, so I try not to miss any of these.”

She further went on to add, “Obviously, being American, I am very close to home, so it’s a very easy, very pleasant trip for me. I always enjoy it a lot here; the people are super affectionate. Also, I really like the change that happens every summer between Toronto and Montreal, it makes you approach the tournaments with a lot of freshness, as if everything were new.”

