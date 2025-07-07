brand-logo
Coco Gauff Makes Noisy Wimbledon Recovery After Shocker Off-Court Win: ‘This Is My Super Bowl’

BySupriyo Sarkar

Jul 7, 2025 | 12:01 AM EDT

Wimbledon has always been a stage where fairy tales unfold—where underdogs become champions and legends are born in shadows. For American hopes, though, the dream nearly vanished on Day 1, as Coco Gauff, fresh off her triumph in Paris, suffered a shocking first-round exit. But did that break her champion spirit? Not even close. Gauff, ever the vibrant soul, shook off the heartbreak in true Gen Z style, by erupting in pure joy over her favorite Love Island couple. Forget the loss, Coco’s heart still beats with passion, proving that a champion’s fire doesn’t flicker, even when the lights dim early.

Just hours ago, Coco Gauff lit up her IG stories with pure Gen-Z energy, posting a clip from what looked like a buzzing pub scene, quoting, “WE UPPPPPP #nicolandria4life.” The tennis star was fully locked into Love Island Season 7, and the moment her favorite couple, Nic and Olivia, made it official, the entire room erupted. Gauff, swept up in the madness, couldn’t hold back her joy, shouting, “This is my Super Bowl, and my team just won!”

But the celebration didn’t stop there. Gauff took her hype straight to social media, posting with fire: “never back down never give up! #NICOLANDRIA #LoveIslandUSA.” Off the court, she’s still a champion of passion.

Does Coco Gauff's Love Island passion show a new way athletes handle defeat?

