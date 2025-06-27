Coco Gauff Makes Powerful Wimbledon Statement as Aryna Sabalenka Firestorm Fades

Right after the final in Paris, things got a bit tense when Aryna Sabalenka lost to Coco Gauff with a score of 6–7(5), 6–2, 6–4. During her post-match press conference, the world No. 1 faced some tough criticism for saying her loss was more about her own mistakes than Gauff’s performance.

“Yesterday was a tough one. Coco handled the conditions much better than I did and fully deserved the win,” Sabalenka shared on Instagram on Sunday, June 8, keeping it genuine about the match. “She was the better player yesterday, and I want to give her the credit she earned. You all know me… I’m always going to be honest and human in how I process these moments. I made over 70 unforced errors, so I can’t pretend it was a great day for me.”

The Belarusian star went on to say that if Iga Swiatek had made it to the final instead of her, Swiatek would have taken the win against Gauff. The American tennis star later reacted to that statement, standing up for her own credentials and brushing off Sabalenka’s hypothetical claim, saying, “I mean, I don’t agree with that. I’m here sitting here [as the champion]. No shade to Iga or anything, but last time I played her I won in straight sets. I don’t think that’s a fair thing to say, because anything can really happen.”

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

A lot of pushback led to a quick change. The following day on Instagram, Sabalenka acknowledged Gauff, saying, “But what I also want to say is that I wrote to Coco afterward — not immediately, but recently. I wanted to apologise and make sure she knew she absolutely deserved to win the tournament and that I respect her. I never intended to attack her.”

AD

So, after that wild ride of emotions during the French Open final and all the heated exchanges, Coco Gauff and Aryna Sabalenka totally caught everyone off guard by having a fun, playful moment on Centre Court at Wimbledon. The official Instagram of Wimbledon posted a video, and watching the world No. 1 and No. 2 groove together to C+C Music Factory’s “Gonna Make You Sweat (Everybody Dance Now)” was more than just a fun moment—it was a thoughtful display of coming together and friendship.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Wimbledon (@wimbledon) Expand Post

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

While hanging out and making videos near the famous stadium, Gauff and Sabalenka showed how they can be both rivals and friends. It’s a great reminder for fans that you can have a competitive spirit and still share a bond. That catchy clip, paired with a lively ’90s tune, showed everyone around the world that after a tense final, there was plenty of laughter and a spirit of sportsmanship to go around. It’s a moment that marks the end of their French Open stress and kicks off a Wimbledon tournament filled with positivity and togetherness. How likely is it, however, that Gauff will square off with her other rival at this illustrious tournament?

Coco Gauff’s path might collide with another rival

Jessica Pegula is gearing up for an exciting matchup with her well-known rival Coco Gauff as Wimbledon’s draw takes shape. It looks like we might be in for an exciting semifinal match, with Pegula set to face off against the world No. 2. The tennis star is coming in hot after winning their second Grand Slam title at the French Open! This upcoming matchup really spices up Pegula’s campaign, making her think about not just her own game, but also the strong momentum Gauff brings to the grass courts of SW19.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Gauff has been in the spotlight lately, especially after her impressive comeback against Aryna Sabalenka at Roland-Garros—6–7(5), 6–2, 6–4. However, her grass court performances haven’t been as strong, and she faced an early first-round exit in Berlin. “It was a tough one today but happy to be back on court. Tried my best to adjust with the quick turnaround but it wasn’t enough. as always, I’m learning as I go so I hope to do better next time. Thank you Berlin for the short but sweet visit, I’ll come back stronger next year and I wish I could give this kit some more screen time as it’s definitely one of my favs but I’m excited to get some more practices in to be ready for Wimbledon. see you guys soon!” Gauff mentioned that after the loss.

For Pegula, this situation brings a mix of caution and potential: Gauff has definitely shown she can handle the pressure and come out on top, but there have been times when she’s struggled a bit on grass too. As they might cross paths later in the tournament, it really sets up for an exciting showdown that could shape Pegula’s quest for Wimbledon glory.