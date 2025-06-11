Coco Gauff Makes the Cut as Venus Williams Reminisces Unforgettable French Open Experience

It all began at the 2019 Wimbledon Championships. A 15-year-old Coco Gauff was up against Venus Williams in the first round of the tournament. The American legend was a five-time champion there and was expected to come through that contest. However, in one of the biggest upsets of the tournament, Gauff defeated Williams in straight sets. She has become a household name since then in the tennis world and has won a couple of Grand Slam titles, including the recently concluded French Open. As a result, she was featured in Williams’ clip as she shared some special moments from the tournament.

The American legend was in Paris to witness the action unfold at the French Open. Additionally, she was also a part of TNT’s French Open broadcast team and even had an interview alongside Gauff. Earlier today, she took to social media to share some special moments from the tournament that truly stood out to her.

Amid no surprises, Gauff’s win was a special moment for not only the fans back home but also Venus Williams. In the clip that Williams shared on her official Twitter handle, there was one moment where the duo talked on the sidelines of the French Open. It was indeed one of the most memorable outings from the tournament for Williams, having interacted with the newly crowned French Open champion. Similarly, Gauff was also honored to have a conversation with a player whom she looked up to in her tennis career. Sharing a note along with the clip, the elder Williams’ sister wrote, “Paris, you are magic. Cherishing an incredible week at @rolandgarros.”

Meanwhile, Gauff joined an elite list of American athletes after her successful French Open campaign. With her win in Paris, she became just the fifth American woman since 2000 to win multiple Grand Slam titles. Earlier, she had won the US Open in 2023 and reigned supreme on clay this time around. Apart from Gauff, only the Williams sisters, Lindsay Davenport, and Jennifer Capriati have won multiple major titles since 2000.

Although Gauff is still basking in the joy of her success in Paris, she isn’t done yet. During an interview recently, she gave a glimpse of the number of Grand Slam titles that she wants to win.

With Serena and Venus Williams as her idols, Coco Gauff sets her sights on an incredible target

Having idolized the likes of Serena and Venus Williams while growing up in her career, Gauff surely knows how to raise the bar high when it comes to winning the tournaments. Although there is still a long way to go to reach Serena’s tally of 23 major titles and Venus’ tally of seven Grand Slam titles, Gauff has set an ambitious target for herself.

During an interview before the French Open, she revealed, “I mean, I would say recently I feel like I wanted to get double digits. That’s, like, cool. But there’s no number. Yeah, who knows? That could change depending on how my career goes. Right now I would say double digits would be pretty awesome. I don’t know if it will happen, but I think that’s a high goal. I think setting my goals high pushes me beyond what I think I can do.”

Meanwhile, Gauff will give the Queen’s Club tournament a miss and will begin her grass-court season in Berlin at the German Open. Can she ride on her success on clay and replicate the performance in the grass-court season? Let us know your views in the comments below.