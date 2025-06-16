Coco Gauff Might Just Get Upset With BFF Jessica Pegula Over Latest Confession

“Just trying to stay solid and she’s obviously tough for me to play but I’m happy to get through today. I root for her so hopefully we’ll play again in the final,” were the words of Coco Gauff after defeating her BFF, Jessica Pegula, at the WTA Finals’ round-robin opening match last year. Despite being archrivals on the court, the two share a great bond, which goes to show why Gauff was rooting for Pegula to reach the final. Their friendship has come a long way, and the two were even a successful doubles pair. Although that is history now, their bond continues to develop. But Pegula was involved in a hilarious mistake recently, which could upset her BFF on the tour.

Both Pegula and Gauff are in Germany to play in the Grass Court Championships in Berlin. During a fun interaction there, Pegula was asked about who her friends on the tour were and who she was close with. While any fan would suggest the name of Gauff first, Pegula forgot her name as she mistakenly snubbed her.

Pegula replied, “I’m really close with Madison Keys, Jenny Brady, Desirae Krawczyk. I would say those are kind of my closest, but all the Americans, like honestly, Caroline Dolehide, she’s great. Ashlyn Krueger, who’s sitting behind us right now, like really nice. I get along with a lot of people so. Oh yeah, Coco, sorry, I forgot her. Don’t put that out because she is going to be mad at me.” Both the interviewer and Pegula burst into laughter as she apologized to Coco Gauff for snubbing her by mistake.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BERLIN TENNIS OPEN (@berlintennisopen) Expand Post

However, this isn’t the first time that such an incident has happened with the two. Earlier this year, at the Dubai Duty-Free Tennis Championships, it was Gauff who hilariously snubbed Pegula for a movie night. During an interview there, Coco Gauff complained to Pegula, “You never responded to my texts. This girl invited me to go to the movies. I said let me know when you wanna go and she never responded so she’s fake. She texted me on Friday and it is now Sunday and still no response… smh @jpegula gonna go watch the movie by myself now.” Further, Gauff even teased Pegula by sharing a glimpse of the movie night and boasting about making it without her former doubles partner.

Nonetheless, this wasn’t the end of the story. At the recently concluded French Open, Gauff called out her BFF Pegula for ditching her.

Coco Gauff and Jessica Pegula’s plans fell through

Grand Slam campaigns can turn out to be hectic ones, especially for players who make it to the business end of the tournament. Thus, at the French Open, Gauff and Pegula decided on a downtime between their matches. Gauff accepted Pegula’s invitation to catch the blockbuster movie, Thunderbolts. However, that plan fell apart, with Gauff saying, “Jess ditched me, once again.”

Further, Coco Gauff went on to add, “She asked me. I’m putting her on the spot… hopefully she wins so she won’t be extra upset. She asked me if we could watch Thunderbolts together and I was like, ‘Yes.’ Then she went home between [tournaments in] Madrid and Rome. I could have gone but I still waited [for her]. Then I find out yesterday—her physio told my physio—that she saw the movie. She doesn’t know that I know that she saw it.”

Gauff continued her rant, saying, “She DMed four days ago asking if I’d seen it yet, and I said, ‘No,’ because I was waiting for her! So this is the second time she’s ditched me. So the next time she asks to go to the movie, the answer is going to be, ‘No.’ I thought I was being a good friend but she doesn’t care about me, clearly. I hope she sees this and I hope she does win.”

While Coco Gauff went on to win the title, Pegula lost in the fourth round against the local star, Lois Boisson. Both Gauff and Pegula would hope to put on a good show this week in Berlin, with Wimbledon not far away.