Coco Gauff Names Jalen Sera’s Replacement in Cheeky Jab at On-Tour Partner – ‘Ditches Me a Lot’

Remember how Coco Gauff had a banter with one of her WTA compatriots earlier this season? So much so that the World No.2 and French Open queen literally called her out. “This girl invited me to go to the movies. I said let me know when you wanna go and she never responded so she’s fake,” ranted Gauff. But it’s not easy to stay upset with your friends for long, is it? It seems to be the case for Gauff, too, as the 2023 U.S. Open champion recently made an honest confession. And guess what? She eventually snubbed her beloved boyfriend for her “fake” bestie on the tour. But who’s this WTA star that’s special for Gauff – even more than Jalen Sera?

Gauff is competing at the Canada Open this week. After the early exit at the grass major, the 21-year-old American has kicked off her campaign with a win over compatriot Danielle Collins. But there’s another compatriot Gauff can’t get rid of – even if she wants to. Seems like she’s simply fond of her. And the American star made it evident during a fun exchange.

Amidst the Montreal action, Gauff engaged in an interaction where she had to answer a few interesting questions. When asked, “If you have to couple up with one tennis player, past or present, who are you picking and why?” Gauff became confused as she had to playfully abandon boyfriend Jalen Sera for a tennis bestie. But who did she really choose? “You know I am in a relationship, but actually, I will couple up with Jess Pegula. Jessica.” Explaining her pick, Gauff continued, “I have played with her, we have the good time. You know, she ditches me a lot. We are supposed to go to movies and stuff, she doesn’t ever respond to my text. But I believe in second, third, fourth, fifth chances.”

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

View this post on Instagram A post shared by WTA (@wta) View this post on Instagram Expand Post

Poll of the day Poll 1 of 1 AD

So she’s aware of Jessica Pegula‘s pattern so far. But hey, friends are friends, right? Gauff believes no differently. “Maybe the sixth time is the charm with her.” But here comes a little unexpected twist regarding their bond.

While Gauff couldn’t help but take Pegula’s name, the latter actually omitted her while naming close friends on the tour. Yes, it did happen, and Pegula knew it, too. But it was too late to make amendments.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

When Jessica Pegula forgot Coco Gauff

Last month, both Jessica Pegula and Coco Gauff were in Germany for the grass event in Berlin. During a media interaction, Pegula was asked to name her besties among the WTA players on the tour. Now, given the fact that she’s very close with Gauff, the latter’s name was obviously expected. But guess what? It wasn’t the case.

Pegula revealed, “I’m really close with Madison Keys, Jenny Brady, Desirae Krawczyk. I would say those are kind of my closest, but all the Americans, like, honestly, Caroline Dolehide, she’s great. Ashlyn Krueger, who’s sitting behind us right now, like really nice. I get along with a lot of people so.”

And then she hilariously realized the blunder she just committed. “Oh yeah, Coco, sorry, I forgot her. Don’t put that out because she is going to be mad at me.” Pegula burst into laughter while apologizing to Gauff for mistakenly snubbing her.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

It appears the apology may have worked. That’s why Gauff recently picked her over her BF – to give their bond another chance. What’s your take on the friendship between Gauff and Pegula? Let us know in the comments below.