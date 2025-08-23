Coco Gauff Net Worth 2025: Career Earnings, Businesses, Sponsorships, and Endorsement Deals

Coco Gauff just lit up the United Cup this year, going unbeaten and even taking down Iga Świątek to steer the USA to victory. At the Australian Open, she reached the quarterfinals before falling to Paula Badosa. Then, the Qatar and Dubai swings were rough, with early losses to Marta Kostyuk and McCartney Kessler and a worrying 320 double faults drawing attention to her serve.

She stumbled at Indian Wells but turned heads at the Oscars in a stunning Miu Miu gown. In Miami, she beat Maria Sakkari 6-2, 6-4, then surged to the finals in Rome and Madrid. Her biggest triumph came at the French Open, where she won both singles against Aryna Sabalenka in three sets and the doubles crown. Wimbledon brought an abrupt first-round exit, but she bounced back to make the Cincinnati quarterfinals. And just like that, she remains one of the sport’s central figures.

What is Coco Gauff’s net worth in 2025?

Coco Gauff’s net worth in 2025 is estimated at $37.2 million, per Forbes. Most of it has come from both prize money and endorsements. This year has been particularly successful for her. Marked by her French Open triumph worth 2.9 million and her quarterfinal run at the Australian Open that brought in 400,000. Her 2024 WTA Finals victory also stands out as a record-setting payday of 4.8 million.

She is also exploring potential ventures in entertainment and technology that could add another 5 million. Since turning professional in 2018, her breakout at Wimbledon 2019 earned her 230,000, and her 2023 US Open win amassed 3 million. Altogether, her career earnings have now crossed 53.13 million dollars.

How much prize money and career earnings does Coco Gauff have?

By August 2025, Coco Gauff has amassed an incredible $27.3 million in career earnings, largely fueled by her success on the tennis court. Her rise began in 2019 when she pocketed $140,000 at Wimbledon and added another $43,000 from Linz. The following year, her impressive Australian Open run brought in $180,000. In 2021, she collected $39,500 from her Parma titles and another $165,000 after reaching the US Open doubles final. The breakthrough moment came in 2022 when her French Open finals appearance delivered a massive $1.29 million.

Her momentum carried into 2023, where she captured the US Open and walked away with $3 million, while Cincinnati added $454,500 more. The 2024 season proved even more rewarding, highlighted by $4.8 million from the WTA Finals and $1.1 million from the China Open, bringing her yearly total to $9.4 million. In 2025, she secured $2.9 million by winning the French Open, boosting her season earnings to $5.56 million.

Tennis Winnings (Career Total) $27.3 million Tennis Winnings (2025 YTD) $5.56 million Brand Endorsements $25 million Business & Equity Deals $5 million Total Career Earnings $57.3 million+

Which brands sponsor Coco Gauff in 2025 and what are her endorsements?

Since 2018, Coco Gauff has built a remarkable lineup of brand partnerships that have taken her endorsement earnings to an impressive 25 million dollars in 2025. At just 14, she signed with New Balance, securing a million dollars a year and later unveiling her own signature shoe, the Coco CG2, in 2024. The following year, she teamed up with Head, playing with their Graphene 360 Speed MP racket, and joined Barilla to promote their pasta worldwide.

Her portfolio expanded steadily. Microsoft came on board in 2020 to boost her performance with data analytics. American Express joined in 2021, while American Eagle followed in 2022. That same year, Autograph.io launched her NFT collection. By 2023, Baker Tilly was managing her finances, Bose featured her in campaigns, UPS spotlighted her in its “Be Unstoppable” drive, and Ray-Ban Meta introduced her with smart glasses. Adding further depth, Rolex, Carol’s Daughter, Naked Smoothies, and Fanatics all signed on between 2023 and 2025.

Inside Coco Gauff’s business ventures and investments

At just 14, Coco Gauff signed her first major endorsement with New Balance in 2018, a deal that marked the beginning of her commercial journey. The partnership grew in 2022 with the launch of her own signature shoe, the Coco CG1. A year later, she added another big name to her portfolio when Barilla came on board, further boosting her visibility off the court. By 2023, her reach extended beyond sports as she became an ambassador for Baker Tilly US.

The momentum only grew in 2024 when she landed multiple long-term deals with L’Oréal’s Carol’s Daughter, Naked Juice, and Fanatics, adding an impressive twenty-one million dollars to her off-court earnings. That same year, she launched Coco Gauff Enterprises with WME, focusing on brand ownership and equity partnerships. She teamed up with UPS, worked closely with mentor Emma Grede, and even introduced her own Naked Smoothies product.

Her influence continued to expand in May 2025 when she spearheaded a New Balance collaboration with Miu Miu. Together they unveiled co-branded kits, and a reimagined version of her sneakers, the Coco CG2, set to hit shelves on September 10 this year.