Coco Gauff Pours in Emotional Message to Amanda Anisimova After Tough Wimbledon Exit to Iga Swiatek

She came in with high hopes but left with a broken heart and tear-stained eyes. That was Amanda Anisimova’s journey at Wimbledon 2025. As the Centre Court crowd, she stood there, trembling. Not because of the score, though it was ruthless, almost cruel. A defeat to Iga Swiatek, sealed in under an hour. No, what shook her wasn’t the loss itself, but the moment after. The moment she looked up and found her mother in the stands, the one constant in a life that’s seen too many absences. Amanda raised the microphone, her voice faltering as much as her grip. She tried to speak. To honor. To hold herself together. But the weight of the day of dreams undone pressed too hard.

“My mom is the most selfless person I know,” she managed to say. “She’s done everything to get me to this point.” Her voice cracked. Her hands trembled. Somewhere between the words and the tears, Amanda tried to thank her. But something inside her, perhaps the weight of grief, perhaps the echo of her late father’s absence, collapsed. The words never fully came. But the silence said enough. The crowd clapped, not for the match, but for the girl. The young woman. The daughter who tried so hard to stand tall in the storm. The storm she could not control. And far away from Centre Court, inside the quiet corners of her own bruised recovery, Coco Gauff watched and understood. Not just the defeat, but the ache beneath it.

Gauff opened Instagram. She didn’t need to say much. She reshared a post from @wimbledon and @wta, which included a picture of Amanda and Iga, both dressed in white and both tired in their own ways, and wrote only what mattered: “So much to be proud of @amandaanisimova ❤️❤️❤️ Congratulations @iga.swiatek!! On an incredible run.” That was it. No speech, no spotlight. Just one woman reaching out to another, heart to heart, through a screen. This, too, is tennis. Not the trophies, not the wins, not even the Centre Court silence when a match ends too soon. This… this reaching across pain, this soft solidarity between rivals, this is what remains. When the applause fades, when the grass is clipped down, when the cameras are gone.

Because in the end, it wasn’t the match that we’ll remember. It was the moment one broken voice reached for her mother. And another reached back. Gauff felt all this very clearly as she struggled because she wasn’t in the final this year. She was supposed to be. She came in as the reigning French Open champion. But on June 30, she fell hard to Ukraine’s Dayana Yastremska in the first round, losing 7‑6(3), 6‑1. She served double faults. She wilted under pressure. She walked away quietly. But now, watching Amanda, she felt something rise again. Through trembling words and teary eyes, Amanda made something stronger than a statement. She made a promise.

Iga Swiatek might have made history… but Amanda Anisimova made a promise

There was no one more untouchable at Wimbledon 2025 than Iga Swiatek. Composed, clinical, and unshakably serene, she moved through the draw like wind through grass, leaving no trace of resistance behind. On July 12, she delivered a performance as rare as it was ruthless: a 6–0, 6–0 demolition of Amanda Anisimova in just 57 minutes. It wasn’t just a win; it was a page out of tennis history. The double bagel scoreline marked the first in a Wimbledon final since 1911, and the first in any Grand Slam women’s final since Steffi Graf in 1988. It was Swiatek’s sixth major title, her first on grass, and she made it look effortless. But the day didn’t belong to Swiatek alone. It belonged, in a quieter and more fragile way, to Amanda Anisimova too.

Standing under the unforgiving glare of Centre Court lights, the 23-year-old struggled to find her voice. Her hands trembled, her eyes welled, but she still promised. It’s not how she wanted her first Grand Slam final to go. She admitted, “But I told myself I’ll definitely come out stronger after this.”

It wasn’t just the scoreline she was reckoning with; it was the weight of everything she’d carried to get here: the grief of losing her father, the years lost to injury and doubt, and the quiet fight to believe again. She called the loss “tough to digest,” but in her voice was something deeper than pain, a resolve, a turning. “If anything,” she said, “I can look at it as a positive. Something I can use as motivation going forward.” In a match she’ll want to forget, Amanda gave the world a moment it will remember: not a victory, but a vow to rise.

