Coco Gauff Pushes Through “Paralyzing” Underconfidence as Serena Williams’ Ex-Coach Stands Tall

Coco Gauff has done it again. The 21-year-old is now a two-time Grand Slam champion after clinching the 2025 French Open title in Paris. She faced a tough challenge in the final against world No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka. Gauff dropped the first set in a tight tiebreak, 6-7 [5-7]. But she refused to back down. The American came storming back to win 6-7, 6-2, 6-4 and lifted the Coupe Suzanne Lenglen for the first time in her career. This victory is special. It’s not just another trophy for the shelf, it’s a result of years of hard work, discipline, and grit. And there’s one person Coco Gauff is crediting for helping her develop the mindset that got her here.

Back in 2014, a 10-year-old Coco Gauff traveled all the way to France to join the Mouratoglou Tennis Academy. That’s where she met Patrick Mouratoglou, the man behind her early development.

Mouratoglou supported Gauff through his Champ’s Seed Foundation. It provides funding for talented juniors who need financial help to access top-level training. He’s also the former coach of Serena Williams, helping her win 10 out of her 23 Grand Slam titles. Over the years, he has worked with many elite players, including Stefanos Tsitsipas and Holger Rune. These days, he’s helping former World No.1 Naomi Osaka find her groove again.

After Coco Gauff’s win in Paris, Mouratoglou posted a heartfelt message on social media. He wrote, “Coco Gauff, what a journey it’s been so far. Watching you reach this milestone today brought back the memory of the very first time I saw you at the Mouratoglou Tennis Academy – just ten years old, already so driven, so determined, such a fighter. Everyone at the Academy and the Champ’Seed Foundation who supported you for many years feels proud and honored to have been part of your path. You’ve earned this moment through years of hard work and dedication. You, your family, and your team deserve every bit of today’s success.”

Now, the American tennis star is returning the love. She’s written the foreword for Mouratoglou’s new book, Champion Mindset, which explores the ten principles he believes lead players to success. In the foreword, Gauff opened up about her self-doubt and wrote, “There were so many parts of my game that I felt needed work and the more I thought about all Thad to do, the less confident I became it my ability to do it. It was almost paralyzing. Patrick helped me push all that aside and taught me how to focus on the game itself.”

While she had kind words for her mentor, Gauff also didn’t forget the doubters.

Coco Gauff silences doubters after her French Open win

Back in 2023, when Coco Gauff became the first American teenager since Serena Williams to win the US Open, she made sure her critics heard her. In her speech, she said, “Thank you to the people who didn’t believe in me. To those who thought they were putting water on my fire, you were really adding gas to it. Now I’m really burning so bright right now.”

Two years later, that fire is still lit. And now, she’s conquered a surface that many Americans don’t traditionally thrive on, clay. Heading into the clay season this year, the 21-year-old hadn’t won a title in 2025. She came close in Madrid and Rome, reaching both finals, but couldn’t get over the line. That didn’t stop her. She kept pushing. And Paris rewarded her persistence.

In a recent interview with TODAY, Gauff said, “It meant a lot for me and the people doubting me. I saw, I think it was, Malika Andrews interviews…people say the first time is luck and the second time is a habit. So, I wanted the second time to be a habit and hopefully, I can get a third and fourth and all of that. But I just wanted to prove to people that even though there’s no one who wins a slam, even if it’s one, it’s never luck. You have to win seven matches! I just wanted to prove to people I can do it again.”

Now that her Paris adventure is over, Gauff is moving on to grass. She’ll begin her campaign at the Berlin Open and then head to Wimbledon. So far, her best result at the All-England Club is reaching the fourth round. But with two Grand Slam titles under her belt, she’s no longer just a promising youngster, she’s a proven champion. Coco Gauff’s journey continues, and her growth shows no signs of slowing down. Can she finally make a deep run on the grass this year?