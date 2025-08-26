Coco Gauff Put Over Sabalenka and Others as Maria Sharapova’s US Open Answer Raises Eyebrows

The battle at the US Open is heating up. Over the last two days, fans witnessed some thrilling action unfold as the tournament at Flushing Meadows began on a strong footing. Amid this extravaganza at the tournament, there is one question on everyone’s mind: who will win the US Open? While many have had different answers to this, Maria Sharapova has made her pick, and it is none other than the American sensation, Coco Gauff.

Recently, Sharapova was in the United States, where she was inducted into the International Tennis Hall of Fame. Subsequently, she also traveled to New York to witness the action unfold at the US Open. During an interview with TODAY there, Sharapova was asked about who will win the US Open title on the women’s side.

While Sharapova had appeared in that interview believing that it would be fun and lighthearted, she wasn’t expecting such a serious question. Sharing a wry smile after hearing that question, the Russian legend said, “You’re putting me on the spot! This was supposed to be an easy interview.” But that was not it!

When TODAY asked who she had her eye on at the Open, Sharapova said, “I want Coco”; she did not name Aryna Sabalenka or other players during that exchange!

Even as Sharapova was impressed by Gauff’s performances of late, she was confident that the reigning French Open champion would emerge triumphant. On the other hand, Gauff was also impressed by Sharapova’s latest feat of getting inducted into the Tennis Hall of Fame. Taking to social media, Gauff commented, ‘Amazing!’ on a post celebrating Sharapova’s monumental feat.

Meanwhile, this isn’t the first time that Sharapova has been left impressed by Gauff. Last year, the Russian star made a stunning revelation about Gauff, which proved that she was the star to watch out for in the seasons to come.

When Maria Sharapova couldn’t take her eyes off Coco Gauff

Back in 2023, Gauff won her maiden Grand Slam title at the US Open. It set the stage for some big performances ahead while making her a household name in tennis. Fans and tennis bigwigs like Sharapova got together to heap praise on the American sensation and made an interesting statement about Gauff during an interview with Forbes.

Sharapova said, “I’ve loved watching a new generation rise up to the occasion. I was so impressed with how Coco handled the victory in New York last year. Also, it’s great seeing the rise of new names and opportunities for athletes like Mirra Andreeva. We’re seeing so much more consistency in the women’s game and that has been really refreshing.”

At a time when legends like Sharapova and Serena Williams called an end to their illustrious tennis careers, young players like Gauff and Andreeva stepped up to fill the void. Meanwhile, Gauff will play against Serena Williams’ conqueror, Ajla Tomljanovic, in the first round of the US Open later today. The match can be followed on EssentiallySports’ Live Blog. Can Gauff lift the trophy in New York? Let us know your views in the comments below.