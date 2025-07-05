Coco Gauff Puts Wimbledon Behind With Quiet July 4th Escape With Beau Jalen Sera

Wimbledon has delivered its fair share of shocks this year, especially on the WTA side, and for American fans, Coco Gauff’s early exit hit the hardest. The reigning Roland Garros champion and 2nd seed at the All England Club bowed out in a stunning first-round upset. Now back home in Delray Beach, Florida, Gauff appears to be shaking off the sting of defeat. Escaping the ghosts of her Wimbledon campaign, she’s turned her focus to brighter moments, ringing in America’s special day with joy and pride alongside her beau, Jalen Sera, in full celebration mode.

Just a couple of hours ago, Coco Gauff took to IG to share a pair of heartfelt stories that gave fans a glimpse into her peaceful return home. In the first story, she posted a serene still from the beachside in Delray, Florida, her hometown, captioning the location below a tranquil ocean view. The moment played to the soft rhythm of Heaven is a Home, painting a perfect picture of calm after the chaos of Wimbledon. And just moments later, Coco shared a second story, this time celebrating America’s Independence Day. Firecrackers burst from the heart of the ocean in a dazzling display, with Lana Del Rey’s National Anthem echoing in the background.

In a sweet synchronicity, Coco’s beau, Jalen Sera, mirrored her stories on his own IG. He first posted the same beachside image, subtly matching Coco’s peaceful vibe. Then, just minutes later, he shared the same 4th of July celebration, this time as a still image of the firecracker-lit sky. The pair’s shared celebration spoke volumes without saying a word, just love, peace, and fireworks.

