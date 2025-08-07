Coco Gauff Reacts as ‘Retirement’ Ends With a Surprising Twist at Canadian Open

After becoming the first woman since Serena Williams to lift the French Open title, Coco Gauff’s performance has surprisingly gone a bit off track. She made early exits from both Berlin and Wimbledon. Following that horrible campaign on grass, Gauff was knocked out of the Canadian Open by the 18-year-old Canadian, Victoria Mboko. The teenager took just 62 minutes to beat the world number 2 in straight sets (6-1,6-4). However, more than the scoreline, Gauff’s constant trouble with double faults became the talk of the town after that. She committed 42 double faults in her three matches in Montreal!

Reacting to her serving woes, Coco Gauff said, “Obviously, I’m very disappointed with myself regarding that part of the game.” She claimed she didn’t take part at the 2025 Citi Open in order to fix these issues. Although, according to Gauff, she did well in the practice sessions, her failure to transfer those into her matches has sparked reactions across the tennis world. But amid all these concerns, Coco Gauff manages to clinch the doubles title alongside her compatriot, McCartney Kessler, in the Canadian Open.

They defeated the duo of Taylor Townsend and Zhang Shuai by 6-4,1-6,13-11 in this epic final. Gauff was playing in just her third doubles tournament since splitting with her long-time partner Jessica Pegula after the 2024 Paris Olympics. She had previously won this tournament with Pegula in 2022. Shortly after this match, Gauff shared a post on her IG stories, which featured pictures of her and Kessler with the “Champions” tag. She captioned that post saying, “lol temporarily came out of doubles retirement and got a dub!” Then, in another IG story, she shared glimpses of herself and her doubles partner posing alongside Townsend and Shuai after the match.

