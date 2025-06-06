Coco Gauff Recalls ‘Outer-Body’ Moment as Aryna Sabalenka Threatens American Dream at French Open

“I love clay, I have good results on clay all the time”, Coco Gauff’s heartfelt declaration from 2022 still echoes loudly today, and her recent journey proves why! With 3 straight finals on clay in just a matter of months, Gauff has carved her name into the top tier of WTA tennis. Tomorrow, she steps onto the grand stage once again, ready to battle the top seed, Aryna Sabalenka. But there’s more to this matchup. Just ahead of the thrilling French Open final, Coco stunned fans by unveiling a surprising experience from their last GS clash, a memory etched deep within her. Want to know what she said?

Well, the story began on a lively afternoon at Court Philippe-Chatrier, where the second seed Coco Gauff stormed her way into another Roland-Garros final. The 2025 French Open SF saw the American dispatch local wildcard Loïs Boisson in commanding fashion, sealing a 6-1, 6-2 victory. The win marked her 2nd appearance in a French Open final and another significant step in her growing legacy on clay.

And with that dominant win, the 21-year-old has now set up a blockbuster final showdown against top seed Aryna Sabalenka, scheduled for Saturday on the same iconic court. The stakes couldn’t be higher: one of these two powerhouses will lift the ‘Coupe Suzanne-Lenglen’ for the very first time. But while anticipation builds around this epic clash, Gauff took a moment to reflect on a defining chapter in her journey, her last GS final meeting with Sabalenka at the 2023 US Open.

Speaking at the post-match press conference after her win over Boisson, the 9-time singles winner reminisced about a turning point from that dramatic Flushing Meadows final. “Honestly, it was one of those matches that felt like an out of body experience, like I don’t remember much, to be honest. I do remember, like one point, I think I hit like a back and cross passing shot, and I felt like that was like the momentum switch of the match. But I just remember running a lot, and yeah, just fighting for every point. I honestly, I wasn’t that nervous going into that final, just I don’t know,” she shared.

via Imago Image Credits: Coco Gauff/Instagram

Coco Gauff later went on to recall the surreal calm she experienced that day in NY. “I felt like that when I woke up that day, and I just felt like regardless of what was going to happen, I was going to come out with the win, and you know, you don’t always get that feeling when you go on the court. But I did that day. So yeah, I don’t remember much, but you know, I just remember kind of holding it, felt like I was holding my breath until the match point,” she added, recalling the emotional rollercoaster she rode that day after the match.

Her stunning comeback that day against Sabalenka began after dropping the 1st set 2-6, but Gauff surged back to win 6-3, 6-2 on the grand stage of Arthur Ashe Stadium. Roared on by a passionate home crowd, the 19-year-old became the first American teenager since Serena Williams in 1999 to win the country’s home Slam.

“Saying I wasn’t going to win today; that just put the fire in me,” she later revealed, referencing the motivation that propelled her past the Belarusian.

Now, with the Parisian crowd backing their own in the semi-final, Gauff navigated the French atmosphere with poise and maturity, ready to fight again for glory on clay.

Coco Gauff opens up about facing the French crowd after SF win

Boisson, the 361st ranked in the world, sent shockwaves through the 2025 Roland Garros by becoming the 1st wildcard to reach the semi-finals. Her dream run saw her take down some of the tournament’s biggest names, including 3rd seed Jessica Pegula and 6th-ranked Mirra Andreeva. But on the day of the SF clash, it seemed the 22-year-old Frenchwoman had finally run out of steam against a focused and dominant Coco Gauff. Still, the American didn’t overlook the moment, taking time to acknowledge Boisson’s impressive journey and potential.

“I knew it was important today. She’s an incredible player, she proved to be one of the best players in the world, especially on clay. I’m sure we’ll have more battles in the future,” Gauff said, paying tribute to her opponent’s rise. The atmosphere at Court Philippe-Chatrier was electric, with the crowd heavily favoring their hometown ace. For Gauff, that intensity was expected, and she came prepared to manage the noise and emotion from the stands.

“This is my first time playing a French player here. I was mentally prepared that it was to be 99% for her, so I was trying to block it out,” Gauff added, showing sophistication in her approach to handling a partisan crowd. She also addressed her on-court mindset: “It’s always the plan to start strong. I knew it was important today.”

Now with a 5-5 H2H record against Aryna Sabalenka, Gauff returns to Court Philippe-Chatrier tomorrow, eager for revenge from the Madrid final. But can she overcome the Belarusian who recently dethroned the reigning French Open champion Iga Swiatek?