Coco Gauff Reveals Her Doubles Partner in Surprising US Open Warm-Up Twist

This year’s US Open promises a glittering stage, particularly in doubles, where the mixed draw has already stirred excitement and driven players to sharpen their games ahead of the August 19 Fan Week kickoff. Amid this buzz, Coco Gauff is carving her own path, determined to rebuild her rhythm after Wimbledon’s sting. Now stationed in Montreal, she’s embracing the grind, ready to fine-tune her doubles prowess as the Masters 1000 event sets the tone for New York. And in a move that adds intrigue to the build-up, she has just revealed her potential doubles partner, leaving fans eager to see what unfolds. Wondering who that doubles partner is?

At the pre-tournament press conference at the National Bank Open, Coco Gauff fielded questions that reached beyond her own campaign, touching on Canada’s rising star Victoria Mboko. “She’s a super great player and a very nice person. And I’ve talked to her a little bit since then, and you know,” Coco said warmly. Reflecting on the possibility of teaming up with Mboko, she admitted, “I was thinking I was like ‘oh I should have asked her to play doubles here’ but I wasn’t thinking in the top of my head so hopefully one of these days I’ll get to play with her.”

Still, Gauff’s doubles focus for Montreal remained clear. “But I’m playing with another great young person Alex Eala uh, if we get in,” she added, revealing her current plan while leaving the door open for future partnerships.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

For the readers, a single IG message turned strangers into partners, sparking an unexpected doubles alliance between a reigning US Open champion and one of the Philippines’ brightest young stars. Coco Gauff and Alexandra Eala had never shared more than a passing greeting before the Italian Open in Rome, yet one direct message changed that narrative entirely.

AD

via Imago WUHAN, CHINA – OCTOBER 12: Coco Gauff of United States competes in the Women s Singles Semifinal match against Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus on day eight of 2024 Wuhan Open at Optics Valley International Tennis Center on October 12, 2024 in Wuhan, Hubei Province of China. PUBLICATIONxNOTxINxCHN Copyright: xVCGx 111523399024

“She slid in my DMs and asked me to play. And I was like, ‘Sure. Why not?’” Gauff recalled with a smile. Until then, the only exchange between them had been a simple “Hi” during the Madrid Open in late April, a fleeting introduction that would soon evolve into a partnership on one of tennis’s biggest stages.

Despite the lack of familiarity, Gauff recognized Eala’s pedigree instantly. “We did not know each other at all, really,” she admitted. “Before in Madrid, I said ‘Hi’ to her for the first time.” Yet the young Filipina’s résumé spoke volumes: two junior Grand Slam doubles titles already under her belt and a growing reputation as a fierce competitor. “She’s a killer in doubles — two junior slams, and probably future ones too,” Gauff said. “I’m super happy to play with her.”

Their collaboration in Rome quickly delivered results, too. The newly formed duo powered through their opening matches, dismantling Alexandra Panova and Fanny Stollar 6-3, 6-1 in the Round of 32, then defeating Tyra Grant and Lisa Pigato.

Their run ended in the quarterfinals, falling to the experienced Italian pair Sara Errani and Jasmine Paolini, who eventually went on to win the title. For Gauff and Eala, however, the tournament marked the beginning of something promising rather than the end.

Now, as Gauff sharpens her game in Montreal, she is eyeing Eala once again as her potential partner for another high-stakes doubles campaign. Eala’s singles journey has already ended in Canada after a hard-fought loss to Markéta Vondroušová despite taking the first set, and Gauff’s own path is no less daunting as tougher challenges await her at the Canadian Masters.

Yet, with a proven spark between them, the possibility of their reunion on the doubles court carries the promise of fresh energy and unfinished business.

Looking at the potential opponents of Coco Gauff at The Montreal Open

The Montreal Open, running from July 27 to August 7, promises a star-packed spectacle with a formidable 96-player draw. Five of the top eight seeds hail from the United States, underscoring their stronghold on the women’s tour.

Yet with Aryna Sabalenka and two other top-10 names withdrawing, Coco Gauff steps forward as the highest-ranked competitor in the field, though her road is far from smooth. Iga Swiatek arrives with the confidence of a Wimbledon crown, and Jessica Pegula seeks an unprecedented third consecutive Canadian title.

From the outset, Gauff faces a trial by fire. Her second-round opponent will likely be fellow American Danielle Collins, currently World No. 61, should Collins overcome a qualifier. Aggressive and relentless, Collins poses a threat in what would be their very first career meeting.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Surviving that battle could set up a third-round clash with Serbia’s Olga Danilovic or the powerful Veronica Kudermetova. Gauff narrowly leads Kudermetova 2-1 but has yet to encounter Danilovic, adding an element of the unknown to her preparation.

The fourth round only tightens the screws. Rising talents like Diana Shnaider, Canadian hope Victoria Mboko, or former Australian Open champion Sofia Kenin could all block her advance. A potential quarterfinal then looms against 7th seed Jasmine Paolini, a rival with whom she is locked at 2-2. Paolini took their latest meeting in Rome, but fast North American courts and home crowd energy shift the balance.

Beyond that, the battlefield intensifies: Mirra Andreeva, Emma Navarro, or Wimbledon champion Elena Rybakina could await in the semis, with an ultimate showdown against Swiatek, who leads 11-4, potentially deciding whether Gauff can transform this gauntlet into the momentum that fuels her US Open ambitions.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Do you think Coco will rebound from her Wimbledon heartbreak and lift the trophy before the US Open?