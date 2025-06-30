Coco Gauff Reveals Surprise Gift From Aryna Sabalenka’s Bestie Amid Wimbledon Grind

Just hours away from the grand opening of Wimbledon, the air is thick with hope, both from fans and the fearless warriors of the WTA. Eyes are on the next surprise queen of grass, someone who might follow in the stunning footsteps of Barbora Krejčíková or Markéta Vondroušová. And standing tall in that spotlight is Coco Gauff, the American dream who made history at Paris, toppling the top seed Aryna Sabalenka in a breathtaking final. But just before her clash with Dayana Yastremska tomorrow, Gauff’s Wimbledon rhythm took an unexpected twist. A surprise gift, straight from Sabalenka’s bestie, crashed into her prep, adding a cryptic layer to her fashion-crazed aura ahead of SW19. Wondering what she got?

Just a couple of hours ago, Coco Gauff lit up her IG stories with a sparkle, literally. Right before stepping onto the historic grass of Wimbledon, Gauff unwrapped a surprise from fellow WTA star, Paula Badosa. The gift? A stunning pair of diamond earrings, glimmering with elegance and sentiment.

Alongside the jewelry was a handwritten note from Paola that read, “Coco! I wanted to gift something very special for me. I launched my jewelry design and wanted you to have this diamond earrings. Hope you like them!” With heartfelt appreciation, Gauff captioned her post, “thank you so much, so sweet and beautiful @paulabadosa,” putting their bond of camaraderie on full display. The branding of “Ace” etched beside Badosa’s name added not just a touch of luxury but a symbol of fashion, flair, and fierce friendship.

Image Credits: Coco Gauff/Instagram

For those out of the loop, this heartfelt gift is more than just a fashion statement; it’s the face of something bigger. Last month, The 1916 Company, known for crafting collectible watches and fine jewelry, teamed up with Paula Badosa to unveil a brand-new jewelry line. Titled Aces by Paula Badosa, the exclusive collection launched on May 20 in Philadelphia and is available only through the brand’s luxury boutiques and lounges. And now, one of its shimmering centerpieces sits in Coco Gauff’s hands, or rather, soon in her ears.

Designed in collaboration with The 1916 Company’s expert artisans, the Aces collection reflects Badosa’s journey, one fueled by athletic grit, transformation, and raw resilience.

Each piece, forged in radiant 18k gold and dazzling diamonds, draws from motion, personal evolution, and the bold energy of the sun. The sharp sunburst patterns scream intensity and power, channeling the fire the Spaniard brings to the court. Meanwhile, the fluid lines mirror growth and change, timeless symbols of what it means to rise, to fall, and to rise again.

In her own words, Badosa said, “Aces embodies strength, elegance, and a deep personal connection. As a tennis player, I’m always navigating pressure and performance, and I wanted this collection to capture that energy and transform it into something timeless that people can wear every day.” And in gifting a piece of that soul to Coco, she’s passed on more than just diamonds; she’s passed on legacy, energy, and a brilliant sense of sisterhood.

