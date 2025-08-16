Coco Gauff Reveals What Makes Boyfriend Jalen Sera a Green Flag in Her Life

After watching Challengers, where Zendaya’s character Tashi finds herself in a love triangle with two other tennis players, Coco Gauff was glad that her boyfriend, Jalen Sera, had nothing to do with the sport. “I told my boyfriend, ‘Thank God you don’t play tennis,’ because [Tashi Duncan is] right, I would not want to date a scrub on tour,” Gauff joked last year as per ESNW. The world No. 2, in fact, has maintained that it’s because Sera, an aspiring actor, is not involved in tennis that she gets a fresh new perspective from him. But that’s far from the only thing that makes Sera a catch.

Gauff’s mother, who happened to be Sera’s fourth-grade teacher, gave him her public stamp of approval last year. “My mom always said, if they’re bad in school, they’re probably bad as adults,” Candi told TIME. “He’s always been a smart, nice kid.” And now Gauff herself has made it clear as to what exactly makes him a nice adult as well, and a huge green flag.

In a recent candid Instagram clip, from the Cincinnati Open, Gauff was asked, “What are your green flags?” To this, she initially replied, “When they listen…” and laughed out loud. Simply because that’s the most typical line a girl would say. But on a serious note, she then opened up saying, “Patience. I know I can be like, very much want things done my way. So my boyfriend’s a really patient person.” And there have been instances that simply prove her point.

Two years ago, when Gauff wanted to avoid overthinking the night before her US Open final, she called her boyfriend to distract herself. “I told him, ‘Let’s talk until it’s time to go to sleep,’ so we spoke until 1:00 a.m. and then I went to sleep,” she revealed after winning her maiden Grand Slam. However, there’s more to Sera’s personality that gravitates Gauff toward him. His invariably charming looks. Recently, the WTA icon couldn’t help but gush over him on social media. But what really made her do so?

When Coco Gauff dropped a two-word, loving admiration for BF Jalen Sera

After facing an early round exit at Wimbledon last month, Coco Gauff was trying to rejuvenate herself. She was finding ways to be happy and forget about her loss against Ukraine’s Dayana Yastremska in the first round.

Fortunately, the American had a Beyoncé concert to help her forget the blues. Gauff eventually attended the singer’s Cowboy Carter Tour. In her IG stories, she even flaunted her cowboy outfit and wrote, “CC 🐴🤎🐝.” But it wasn’t just Gauff who went to witness Beyoncé’s magnificent performance. Even Sera ended up attending the tour concert. And when he shared his pictures from the venue, the tennis sensation couldn’t help but praise him. Sera’s post showed him wearing a black t-shirt and beige colored trousers. The caption read, “Yeeeehawwww💥💥💥💥.” Gauff didn’t take long to notice this update. She simply gushed at him and wrote in the comments, “bang bang ❗️”.

Seems like the two simply can’t get enough of each other. And that’s what a true relationship should be like, right? Feeling constant love for one another. What do you think of this cute couple? Let us know in the comments below.