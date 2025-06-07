Coco Gauff Revives Serena Williams’ Banned French Open Controversy Ahead of Final Showdown

“I feel like a warrior in it, like a warrior princess kind of, (a) queen from Wakanda,” said 23-time slam champion Serena Williams of her unique, rare look she flaunted seven years ago at the French Open. In collaboration with Nike, the former World No.1 stepped on the court in a black catsuit. For Williams, it fulfilled her longtime desire to be “a superhero, and it’s kind of my way of being a superhero. I feel like a superhero when I wear it.” But guess what? Her fashion sense wasn’t met with the best reception by the French Tennis Federation officials. The 2018 edition of Roland Garros was the last time she sported the controversial spandex. Why? The outfit was permanently banned. However, it’s managed to surface after nearly a decade at the ongoing event on the Parisian clay. All thanks to Coco Gauff. How?

Williams is known for her fashion as much as she’s known for her unmatched tennis prowess. Throughout her two-decade WTA career, she made it evident. Whether it be her yellow Puma dress, paired with hair beads at the 1999 US Open or the tie-dye Puma outfit at the 2000 US Open. Or the inevitable 2004 US Open look featuring a black Nike tank top, black sneakers and a pleated denim mini skirt.

She made it all look highly elegant and stylish. Such was the case with her custom Nike catsuit, too. Turns out, this year’s finalist and 21-year-old American sensation Coco Gauff is in awe of her idol’s catsuit appearance. She revealed it in an honest confession.

PARIS, FRANCE – MAY 31: Serena Williams of The United States is congratulated on victory by Ashleigh Barty of Ausralia following their ladies singles second round match during day five of the 2018 French Open at Roland Garros on May 31, 2018 in Paris, France.

Talking to Bleacher Report in an interaction, dated June 7, ahead of her Roland Garros final against Aryna Sabalenka, Gauff was asked to comment on iconic players’ on-court looks from the past. One of them happened to be her childhood idol Serena. When her picture wearing the banned black catsuit from 2018 French Open popped up, the 2023 US Open winner reacted, “That is awesome. I love this outfit so much.”

Fun fact: Williams wasn’t the first WTA player to sport the catsuit in a professional match. The dress first made headlines back in 1985. That time, former American pro Anne White wore a white catsuit at the Wimbledon. Similar to Williams, her look was eventually banned as well. Why? Apparently, her opponent and compatriot Pam Shriver criticized the outfit. According to her, it was the “most bizarre, stupid-looking thing I’ve ever seen on a tennis court.” reported Vox in August 2018.

Gauff even went on to say that Williams’ dress was so good that she could even get away with any “charges.” “If anything, she can’t get locked up or anything.” Seems like the youngster was highly impressed. And guess what? Just like Williams’ desire to be feel like a superhero, even Gauff echoed similar sentiments earlier this season. Remember how she stunned the crowd while catching eyeballs onto her bodysuit down under?

When Coco Gauff brought a “superhero” touch at the Australian Open

Earlier this year at the 2025 Australian Open, Coco Gauff stepped on the court in a backless New Balance outfit. She made its debut in the first round match against compatriot Sofia Kenin. She kept flaunting various versions of the same in subsequent matches.

When asked on why she chose to come up with this specific style, the World No.2 said, “This outfit, I’m a huge Marvel fan and a lot of the female superheroes have cool cutouts on their outfits, so that’s what I wanted to do,” reported Olympics website back in January. However, the dress did have its downsides too. She had to sacrifice comfort in place of fashion.

“It’s actually kind of a pain to get into, because it is a bodysuit, so I have to, like, put the bottom part [on] first and then pull it over my head, it’s kind of a struggle,” she added. “And if you can’t hold your bladder it’s also not a good idea, but you have to sacrifice for fashion.”

Right now, all eyes will be on her game when she steps on the Parisian clay, one last time this weekend. It’s the French Open final tennis fans have been waiting for since last two weeks. On Saturday, they will finally witness a new queen in Paris. Gauff is up against World No.1 Sabalenka.

For the past three seasons, Poland’s Iga Swiatek has been the champion. However, this season she was ousted in the semis against Sabalenka. What are your thoughts on the summit clash at Court Philippe-Chatrier? Will Gauff clinch her second slam or Sabalenka lift her fourth major trophy? Let us know in the comments below.